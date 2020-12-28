Gunman sought in fatal shooting of Bucks County man

Investigators in Bucks County are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man who was killed last week in Bristol Township.

Bristol police responded to the area of Edgley Road and Marion Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. They found a Chrysler 2000 stopped in the northbound lane of Edgley Road.

The driver was dead inside the vehicle. Police said the victim was shot through the driver's side window.



On Monday, the victim was identified as Shaquille Love. An autopsy determined Love died of a single gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bristol Township Police at (267) 812-3041 or Bucks County Detectives at (215) 348-6333.