Browns' Jarvis Landry wore Allen Iverson cleats in win over Eagles

There are basically no good takeaways from the Eagles' miserable 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, their first against this team since Bill Belichick coached the Browns in 1994.

Performances like the one Eagles fans got yesterday call for a reminder of brighter days in the city's sports landscape, and since Super Bowl LII suddenly feels as if it might have been a hallucination, we'll turn to the NBA.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry must have marked the game against Philadelphia on his calendar, because he showcased a pair of cleats on Sunday that paid tribute to Sixers great Allen Iverson.

Because of the NFL's senseless orthodoxy on uniform policies, Landry could only wear the cleats during pre-game warmups. But it's the thought that counts.