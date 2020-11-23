Browns' Jarvis Landry wore Allen Iverson cleats in win over Eagles

Sponsored
There are basically no good takeaways from the Eagles' miserable 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, their first against this team since Bill Belichick coached the Browns in 1994.
Performances like the one Eagles fans got yesterday call for a reminder of brighter days in the city's sports landscape, and since Super Bowl LII suddenly feels as if it might have been a hallucination, we'll turn to the NBA.
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry must have marked the game against Philadelphia on his calendar, because he showcased a pair of cleats on Sunday that paid tribute to Sixers great Allen Iverson.
With the Browns playing Philly today @God_Son80 wanted to pay tribute to one of the greatest who ever did it in the City of Brotherly Love, the Answer @alleniverson. pic.twitter.com/GGprOy4oaV— Mache- that guy who does the artwork on the shoes. (@MACHE275) November 22, 2020
Because of the NFL's senseless orthodoxy on uniform policies, Landry could only wear the cleats during pre-game warmups. But it's the thought that counts.
Landry had the cleats custom-designed by Mache, who often handles requests from NFL players. Last week on "Monday Night Football," Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen wore a pair of clears honoring the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.
Adam Thielen pays tribute to the late Alex Trebek on MNF 🙏 @brkicks— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 16, 2020
(via @MACHE275) pic.twitter.com/0BwhlRNHlQ
In a sloppy game, Landry caught just two passes for 23 yards on Sunday. The Browns were the beneficiaries of so many deflating Eagles mistakes that their mediocre offensive performance didn't end up mattering.
Somehow, the Cleveland Browns are 7-3 and in second place in the AFC North, while the Philadelphia Eagles are 3-6-1 and in first place in the NFC East.