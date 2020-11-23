More Sports:

November 23, 2020

Browns' Jarvis Landry wore Allen Iverson cleats in win over Eagles

Wide receiver pays homage to Sixers great as Cleveland drops Philly to 3-6-1

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry honored Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson with a pair of custom cleats ahead Sunday's win over the Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium.

There are basically no good takeaways from the Eagles' miserable 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, their first against this team since Bill Belichick coached the Browns in 1994.

Performances like the one Eagles fans got yesterday call for a reminder of brighter days in the city's sports landscape, and since Super Bowl LII suddenly feels as if it might have been a hallucination, we'll turn to the NBA.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry must have marked the game against Philadelphia on his calendar, because he showcased a pair of cleats on Sunday that paid tribute to Sixers great Allen Iverson.

Because of the NFL's senseless orthodoxy on uniform policies, Landry could only wear the cleats during pre-game warmups. But it's the thought that counts. 

Landry had the cleats custom-designed by Mache, who often handles requests from NFL players. Last week on "Monday Night Football," Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen wore a pair of clears honoring the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

In a sloppy game, Landry caught just two passes for 23 yards on Sunday. The Browns were the beneficiaries of so many deflating Eagles mistakes that their mediocre offensive performance didn't end up mattering.

Somehow, the Cleveland Browns are 7-3 and in second place in the AFC North, while the Philadelphia Eagles are 3-6-1 and in first place in the NFC East.

NFL Browns Cleveland Sixers Eagles Allen Iverson

