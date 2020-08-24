More Sports:

August 24, 2020

Bryce Harper, Jason Kelce pay tribute to Kobe Bryant on his birthday

Both stars wore a jersey of the Black Mamba on what would’ve been his 42nd birthday

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Tributes Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant birthday tributes Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California this past January.

Professional athletes across the sports world honored the late Kobe Bryant on Sunday on what would’ve been his 42nd birthday.

MORE: Nnamdi Asomugha’s acting career takes center stage on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’

Two Philly athletes who joined in on the tributes were Bryce Harper and Jason Kelce.

During the Phillies’ 5-4 win on Sunday night over the Atlanta Braves, Harper wore baseball cleats with Bryant’s Mamba Mentality logo imprinted on them and a black Los Angeles Lakers’ No. 8 jersey, the very number which Bryant wore from 1996-2006 before switching to No. 24. Harper wore Bryant’s jersey underneath his own uniform during Sunday’s game.

Kelce was spotted on Sunday walking onto the field for the Eagles’ sixth training camp practice wearing Bryant’s No. 33 Lower Merion High School jersey.

The Eagles have also paid tribute to one of their most well-known fans by putting up a mural of Bryant’s “10 rules” at the NovaCare Complex to provide daily motivation and reminders to their players.

Bryant was killed in a January helicopter crash in Southern California that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

After Bryant’s death, both the Phillies and Eagles joined in on tributes to the Lower Merion native by lighting up Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field in purple.

Tributes honoring the late Bryant are expected to continue on Monday, the calendar date which honors both numbers that the Black Mamba wore during his Hall of Fame NBA career.

