More News:

February 04, 2021

Bucks County traffic stop intercepts $4 million in heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, prosecutors say

The drugs were in the midst of being transported from California to New York; Two people were arrested

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drugs
Bucks Drug Bust Narco Source/Bucks County District Attorney's Office

A traffic stop in Bedminster, Bucks County, uncovered $4 million of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl on Jan. 29, 2021. Police also seized several candles, like the one above, depicting Jesus Malverde, who parts of Mexico is known as the patron saint of drug traffickers. Investigators believe the driver and passenger in the stopped car are part of a larger drug-distribution operation.

A routine traffic stop in Bedminster Township last Friday led authorities to a massive seizure of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl that was on its way from California to New York, authorities in Bucks County said Thursday.

The drug bust, valued at $4 million, resulted in the arrests of a man and woman who investigators believe are part of a much larger narcotics-trafficking organization.

Bedminster police had pulled over a Jeep on Friday night after it swerved over a fog line several times. The driver of the vehicle consented to a search, resulting in the seizure of one kilogram of heroin/fentanyl and nine kilograms of cocaine with a total street value of $1.2 million, prosecutors said.

Information obtained during the bust led to the search of a tractor trailer at a truck stop in Lehigh County on Wednesday night. Authorities recovered nine more kilograms of heroin/fentanyl valued at $2.7 million.

The two searches also led to the seizure of more than $43,000 in cash, a handgun. six cell phones and additional drugs, including almost $29,000 in Percocet pills, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said at a news conference on Thursday.

Police also found four Jesus Malverde candles, depicting the so-called patron saint of drug traffickers, a folklore hero in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 28-year-old Christian Ochoa, of Laredo, Texas. Investigators believe he drove the drugs from California and was likely passing through Bucks County incidentally on his way to New York.

"We saved somebody else a lot of heartache and pain," Weintraub said of police intercepting the drugs before they reached their final destination.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Edith Tomasa Rodriguez Cardenas, of Huntingdon Park, California.

Ochoa and Rodriguez Cardenas were charged Friday night in the initial traffic stop with narcotic possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and related drug offenses. Both were arraigned and sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $1 million bail each.

Charges remain pending in the Lehigh County search.

According to prosecutors, the tractor trailer at the truck stop was parked in Upper Macungie Township and had the logo "Ochoa Transport Services." The vehicle contained a legitimate load of agricultural products in addition to the drugs, investigators said.

"As you all know we are in the midst of a twin pandemic," Weintraub said. "We were already in a pandemic before we heard the word COVID-19 and that is the drug scourge that we 've been battling for years. And as a result of the COVID pandemic, drug overdoses are up."

Weintraub thanked collaborators in law enforcement for their work in taking drugs off the streets.

"Because of it, so many of our loved ones will not suffer a death at the hands of these narco-traffickers," Weintraub said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drugs Bucks County Heroin Police Crime Fentanyl Cocaine

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Prevention

Is it better to wear two face masks in public? Here's what the experts say
Double Masking COVID-19

Eagles

NFL trade rumors: Teams are reportedly calling the Eagles about QB Carson Wentz
118_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Government

N.J. to relax indoor capacity limits, lift dining curfew
NJ indoor capacity

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles may be forced into a QB competition this summer
120120CarsonWentzJalenHurts

Film

Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' documentary wins two Sundance prizes
Questlove Summer of Soul

Valentine's Day

Where to find Valentine's Day dinner specials around Philadelphia
Valentine's Day dinner specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved