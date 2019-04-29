More News:

April 29, 2019

Burger King rolling out vegetarian Impossible Whopper this year

The plant-based meat substitute from will mimic the signature burger for vegans and vegetarians

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Restaurants
Burger King PA Images/Sipa USA

This file photo shows a Burger King sign outside one of the chain restaurant's locations.

Fast food chain Burger King is using the momentum from its vegetarian trial run to bring the Impossible Whopper meat substitute to all of its locations nationally this year.

Burger King announced on Monday it would roll out Impossible Food's plant-based burgers. The chain began selling the Impossible Whopper on April 1 in St. Louis, where it went "exceedingly well," CNN reported.

MORE: Yards reveals new seasonal beer: Citrus wheat 'Summer Crush'

Impossible Foods creates meat substitutes that are meant to look and taste like meat when they are cooked but are vegetarian. Among other notable meatless meals made using Impossible Foods products is the is the Questlove Cheesesteak, which is named for the The Roots drummer and is being sold at all Phillies games at Citizens Bank Park, during the 2019 season.

The market for vegan and vegetarian goods is only predicted to grow in coming years. CNN reported officials forecast it to rake in an estimated $6.4 billion by 2023 — about $2 billion more than it was in 2018.

The Impossible Whopper will be available at all locations by the end of the year.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Restaurants Philadelphia United States Vegetarian Food & Drink Vegetarianism Vegan Fast Food Burger King

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 draft grade roundup
042819AndreDillard

Prevention

That super-promising peanut allergy treatment has flaws, further research finds
peanut-allergy-treatment-pexels

Transportation

Philly Uber drivers striking next month
Uber Stock

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel may be tempting, but Phillies must fight urge to sign them
Middleton-Klentak-Phillies_042919_usat

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' sets box office records during opening weekend
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame"

Addiction

Our brains are hardwired to scarf down calorie-rich foods – new study explains why
brain overeating

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved