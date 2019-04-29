Burger King rolling out vegetarian Impossible Whopper this year

Fast food chain Burger King is using the momentum from its vegetarian trial run to bring the Impossible Whopper meat substitute to all of its locations nationally this year.

Burger King announced on Monday it would roll out Impossible Food's plant-based burgers. The chain began selling the Impossible Whopper on April 1 in St. Louis, where it went "exceedingly well," CNN reported.

Impossible Foods creates meat substitutes that are meant to look and taste like meat when they are cooked but are vegetarian. Among other notable meatless meals made using Impossible Foods products is the is the Questlove Cheesesteak, which is named for the The Roots drummer and is being sold at all Phillies games at Citizens Bank Park, during the 2019 season.

The market for vegan and vegetarian goods is only predicted to grow in coming years. CNN reported officials forecast it to rake in an estimated $6.4 billion by 2023 — about $2 billion more than it was in 2018.

The Impossible Whopper will be available at all locations by the end of the year.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.