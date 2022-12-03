BYOB and watch a screening of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' at Arch Street Meeting House

Nothing gets you more excited for the holidays than sitting down and watching a classic festive film.

As Christmas gets closer, Arch Street Meeting House will join the festivities by hosting an indoor screening of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" on Wednesday, Dec. 14. For a $5 donation, guests can come to watch the Jim Carey-led adaption of the Dr. Suess book.

Attendees are encouraged to BYOB and snacks to enjoy the show. The movie screening will take place after the annual Old City Holiday stroll. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. there will be chairs available, but people are allowed to bring picnic blankets. Guests who attend the movie showing have a two-for-one opportunity to enjoy some holiday cheer while watching "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and also get access to the museum at ASMH. The Arch Street Meeting House was registered as a National Historic Landmark. Because of this, the Arch Street Meeting House Preservation Trust was formed, focusing on making sure the history of Quakers is preserved through programming and the museum. The regular operating hours of the Arch Street Meeting House are Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MORE: The War on Drugs revives 'Drugcember' holiday concerts to benefit Philly schools

Dec. 14, 2022

Doors open at 7 p.m. | $5 donation

Arch Street Meeting House