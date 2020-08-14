More News:

August 14, 2020

Coast Guard rescues trapped sea turtle from encircling sharks off Cape May

Marine Mammal Stranding Center reports distressed animal

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Rescues
Sea Turtle Cape May Source/U.S. Coast Guard

Trapped in a fishing net off the coast of Cape May, with sharks circling nearby, this sea turtle lived to swim another day with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay.

A sea turtle was saved from impending death on Thursday afternoon when the U.S. Coast Guard received a report that it became entangled in a fishing trap.

To make matters worse, there were sharks circling the turtle about 11 miles off the coast of Cape May, officials said.

The command center for Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received the report of the trapped animal from the non-profit Marine Mammal Stranding Center, which is located in Brigantine. 

To make the rescue, the 87-foot U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Shearwater was sent to locate the turtle. When the crew noticed the sharks in the vicinity, they boarded a smaller boat and circled around the turtle until the sharks dispersed from the area.

At that point, the crew was able to cut the turtle free and release it.

"This was the proudest day I've had on this cutter," said Master Chief Petty Officer Anthony Martinez, officer in charge of the Shearwater. "Everybody on the crew rallied around and worked together, and we were able to save that turtle."

There are six species of sea turtles that live in U.S. waters, all of which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

All six species of sea turtles found in U.S. waters are protected under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The...

Posted by Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center responds to reports of stranded whales, dolphins, seals and sea turtles throughout New Jersey, operating entirely through donations, grants, memberships and fundraising efforts.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Rescues Cape May Marine Life Sharks Turtles Marine Mammal Stranding Center

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What's the rush for the Eagles to extend Zach Ertz's contract?
101_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Zach_Ertz_KateFrese.jpg

Education

New Jersey allowing school districts to begin fall classes remotely
New Jersey schools COVID-19

Fitness

Why are female runners at greater risk for stress fractures? The answer may be multifold
Stress fractures female runners

Sixers

Sixers vs. Celtics playoff preview: Matchups, weaknesses, and predictions for round one series
Sixers-Celtics_081420_usat

TV

Thinking of binging 'Ally McBeal'? Watch these three episodes first
Ally McBeal Hulu

Entertainment

Watch movies for free at drive-in theater outside Mann Center in Fairmount Park
Drive-in at Mann Center

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved