November 26, 2024

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of promoting illegal car meets in Philly

Police are searching for Sam Hoffman, 19, one of the alleged organizers, after making their 10th arrest related to the series of meetups that took place Sept. 21-22.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Police arrested Ezra Walker, 20, of Enola, for allegedly driving his car recklessly during the illegal car meetups that happened in Philadelphia on Sept. 21-22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Sam Hoffman, of Reading, who is accused of promoting the event.

A 10th person allegedly involved in the violent car meetups in Philadelphia has been arrested, and police have issued an arrest warrant for one of the alleged organizers. 

Ezra Walker, 20, of Enola, Cumberland County, was arrested Thursday for allegedly "drifting" in his blue Chevrolet Camero at several locations, including near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, during the car meetups that happened Sept. 21-22. 

Police also issued an arrest warrant for Samuel Merrill Hoffman, 19, of Reading, Berks County. Hoffman allegedly used monetized Instagram posts to promote the car meetups.

The car meetups took place throughout the city, with drivers doing donuts and other reckless maneuvers. Fireworks were set off in multiple locations, and several police cars were damaged as officers attempted to break up crowds that gathered for the car meets. A man fired two gunshots at one of the car meets in South Philly, police said. 

Walker was arrested after Pennsylvania state troopers found and confiscated his Camaro at his workplace, police said. Anyone with information on Hoffman's whereabouts can contact the Philadelphia police hotline at (215) 686-8477.

One of the other alleged top organizers, Joseph Cavanaugh, 21, of Levittown, Bucks County, was arrested last month. Eight others have been arrested for a variety of alleged crimes. One man allegedly sped his vehicle toward police, crashing it into another vehicle. Another is accused of throwing a traffic one at a police vehicle. 

Police have confiscated 32 vehicles and issued 45 arrest warrants. The investigation into the car meetups is ongoing. 

"We still have more to go," Police Inspector Raymond Evers told NBC10. "As investigators would say, there's still meat on the bone and we will be looking for other individuals."

