Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, but this City Council proposal aims to change that

Philadelphia could impose harsh penalties for the purchase, theft, or sale of catalytic converters and the metals they contain in as part of a City Council proposal that aims to curb a spike in thefts across the city.

If passed, Councilmember Cindy Bass' bill would require proof of origin for converters or their parts before they could be dismantled and would prohibit the sale of partial converters. It would impose fines of up to $2,000 per stolen part or potential jail time for those caught purchasing, stealing, or selling catalytic converters in violation of the measure. The bill could be voted on during Thursday's City Council session.

The city saw nearly 3,500 catalytic converter thefts in 2021 as thieves aim to scrap and sell the precious metals they contain. Bass introduced the measure just weeks after police released surveillance footage of several men stealing 24 catalytic converters from grocery delivery trucks in the parking lot of a Giant Direct warehouse in Southwest Philly. The men left the scene with $31,000 worth of metal parts.

In August, a block captain in Germantown was shot in the chest while confronting a group of people stealing a catalytic converter from under a van, NBC10 reported. Though he survived, neighbors in the area said that their converters had been stolen in the weeks prior.

"My objective as my team and I researched and wrote this legislation was to de-incentivize the sale and purchase of not just stolen catalytic converters, but other stolen precious metal auto parts," said Bass. "Too many thieves, scrapyards, and other associates were making money off of people's stolen converters. Meanwhile, the victimized vehicle owners were left with empty pockets after having to spend somewhere around three thousand dollars or more to replace their converters."

Catalytic converters — which help a car clean its exhaust — have become targeted by thieves in recent years because of the prices of the metals it contains, including rhodium, palladium, and platinum. As they are located on the exterior of the car, they are easier to steal than other metal car parts, NPR reported.

Just an ounce of rhodium is valued at $20,000, while an ounce of palladium and platinum are valued at more than 1,000 each, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which saw reports of 52,000 catalytic converter thefts in 2021, up from just 1,300 in 2018.

"The city of Philadelphia has not been spared the scourge of catalytic converter thefts that has plagued the entire country," said Bass. "I wanted to ensure not another Philadelphian would ever have to get in their vehicle again and here that telltale, throttling roar indicating that someone has taken the time and energy overnight to sneakily scoot underneath it to saw off their catalytic converter."

Fuel-powered vehicles built after 1974 have catalytic converters, so there are plenty of cars that appeal to thieves, according to Allstate. However, taller vehicles like pickup trucks and SUVs are often targeted because people can easily get underneath the vehicle to saw out the converter.

The insurance company lists some tips for those who want to prevent their cars from being targeted by thieves. Vehicle-owners should know if their car is a typical target, park in well-lit areas overnight, regularly move your parking spot, or paint your converter in order to deter people from stealing your converter.