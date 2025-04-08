More Culture:

April 08, 2025

It's the final day that Philly's cherry blossoms are in peak bloom – here are photos from Fairmount Park

The floral scenes are expected to persist for another week, but their vibrancy will gradually diminish.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Nature Cherry Blossoms
Cherry Blossoms Fairmount 4 Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia's cherry blossom trees are in peak bloom — when 70% of flowers are open — for the final day in 2025.

The air was cold, the winds were high and flower petals rained down on the squishy, wet ground at Fairmount Park on Monday – the final day that Philadelphia's cherry blossom trees are in peak bloom. But it was one of the only sunny days during the best window to see the florals.

Cherry blossoms, a sign of spring in cities across the world, range from bright pink to white. In Philadelphia, the trees are mostly concentrated in West Fairmount Park and along the Schuylkill River. 

MORE: Cory Booker says his 25-hour Senate speech was a rallying call for Democrats to stand up to President Trump

The trees flower over the course of two weeks and in six stages: green buds, florets visible, extension of florets, peduncle elongation, puffy white and peak bloom – when 70% of the white flowers are open. In Philadelphia, peak bloom was predicted for April 5-8.

The cherry blossoms have marked spring in Philadelphia for nearly 100 years. 

In 1926, Japan gifted 1,600 flowering trees, including cherry blossom trees, to Philadelphia to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. In 1998, the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia began a 10-year campaign to add another 1,000 trees. And next year, the organization will plant another 250 trees, mostly in Fairmount Park, to honor the United States' 250th anniversary.

For those who missed peak bloom this year, fear not. Cherry blossoms typically last about a week after their peak bloom, so there's still time to catch them. But for those who might miss out, we snapped a few photos of the blooms at their best. 

Cherry Blossoms Fairmount 2Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Cherry tree blossoms along Lansdowne Drive.


Cherry Blossoms Fairmount 9Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Up close with the spring blooms.


Cherry Blossoms Fairmount 3Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

The flowers can range from deep pink to white with either single or double petals.


Cherry Blossoms Fairmount 6Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Some of Fairmount Park's pinker blooms.


Cherry Blossoms Fairmount 11Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

The view from below.


Cherry Blossoms Fairmount 1Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Outside the the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center.


Cherry Blossoms Fairmount 5Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

The cherry blossom trees often bloom alongside another pink spring flower: the magnolia blossom.


Cherry Blossoms Fairmount 8Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

The path of trees outside the Fairmount Park Horticultural Center.


Cherry Blossoms Fairmount 10Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Petals blowing in the wind.


Cherry Blossoms Fairmount 7Michaela Althouse/For PhillyVoice

Until next year.


MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nature Cherry Blossoms Philadelphia Spring Trees Fairmount Park

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Business

401(k) creator gives investment advice as stock markets spiral

Stock Market 401k

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Food & Drink

Honeygrow begins selling its sauces in stores and online

honeygrow signature sauces

Mental Health

Could AI replace your therapist? New research suggests the technology could play a role in mental health care

ai therapy.jpg

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap expands schedule for 2025

Parks on Tap 2025

Eagles

Reviewing the NFL's rule changes, and how they might affect the Eagles

040825NickSirianni

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved