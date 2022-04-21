More Events:

April 21, 2022

Home and Garden Festival returns to Chestnut Hill with 150 vendors, live music

The annual spring event is taking place along Germantown Avenue from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 1

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Chestnut Hill Courtesy of/Elizabeth Ferguson Photography

The Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival returns to Germantown Avenue on May 1, from 1 to 5 p.m., with more than 150 vendors.

Stroll down Germantown Avenue next month and welcome in the spring weather by picking up some vegetable plants, flowers and garden décor.

The Chestnut Hill Business District is hosting its Home & Garden Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. The annual event will feature 150 different types of vendors, live performances, food trucks and deals at more than 200 businesses along the corridor. 

RELATED: PHS Pop Up Gardens return to South Street, Manayunk for 2022 season

Visitors can shop home design and hand-crafted furniture items, as well as garden art, bee keeping accessories, terrariums and landscaping tools. Other small bath sellers will display jewelry, clothing, wearable art and vintage items. 

This year, organizers are adding a "Sustainability Hub" for visitors to learn about green activism and sustainability throughout Philadelphia. 

Christa Barfield, founder of agriculture business Farmer Jawn, and Terril Haigler, otherwise known as Ya Fav Trashman, are giving short lectures about sustainability and keeping the city clean for residents. There is also going to be vendors selling sustainably-made products. 

Families can go to the Fun Fest at Jenks Elementary School at 8301 Germantown Ave. Children under ten can play at the open air playground, get a face painting and make arts and crafts. Food trucks will be onsite selling popcorn, cotton candy and ice cream.

Chestnut Hill Home and Garden FestivalCourtesy of/Elizabeth Ferguson Photography

New to the community festival is the 'Sustainability Hub,' which will include educational information about sustainability and green activism in Philadelphia.


Stagecrafters Theater will showcase different circus arts and other interactive theater activities at 8130 Germantown Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Philadelphia School of the Circus Arts is hosting a stilt walker and juggler from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Ben's Balloon Arts is making balloon animals from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., followed by The Amazing Carson doing tarot card readings from 2 to 4 p.m. 

More than 200 Chestnut Hill businesses will be open for walk-in sales and food specials, including 17 bars and restaurants. 

• Bahia Bowls
• Baker Street Bread
• Breakfast Boutique
• Bredenbeck Bakery and Ice Cream Parlor
• Cake
• Campbell's Place
• Chestnut Grill & Sidewalk Cafe
• Chestnut Hill Brewing Company
• Chill on the Hill Frozen Yogurt
• Cin Cin
• El Poquito
• Cosimo's Pizza Cafe
• Iron Hill Brewery
• King's Garden
• Market at the Fareway
• McNally's Tavern
• Tavern on the Hill

Chestnut Hill Home and GardenCourtesy of/Elizabeth Ferguson Photography

The Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival features more than 200 businesses within the Chestnut Hill Business District, including nearly 20 bars and restaurants participating in the vendor market.


Children's Theatre will perform "Jack and the Bean Stalk" at 1, 2, and 3 p.m.

Live music is being played throughout the day at two stages, with local acts including Variable Elements, 56 Men and Hank's Cadillac. The Friends of Chestnut Hill Library are hosting a used book sale out front of its location at 8711 Germantown Ave. 

Masks are required while indoors in accordance with Philadelphia's current mandate. 

Chestnut Hill Home & Garden Festival

Sunday, May 1, 2022 (rain date May 15)
1-5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
7700 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Ave.
Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA 19118

