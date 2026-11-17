Ebenezer Scrooge's encounters with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future will come with holiday cocktails when a cocktail-themed adaptation of A Christmas Carol comes to Philadelphia this December.

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The A Christmas Carol Cocktail Experience will run Dec. 17-19 at Christ Church Neighborhood House in Old City, combining live theater with a seasonal cocktail tasting inspired by Charles Dickens' classic Christmas story.

The performance follows Scrooge through Victorian London as he encounters the ghost of Jacob Marley and the three Christmas spirits. Audience members will be served four holiday-themed cocktails during the show, each paired with a scene in the story.

The production takes a darker approach to the familiar tale, condensing Scrooge's journey into a performance lasting approximately 75 to 90 minutes. The experience takes place in a seated, indoor theater.

Tickets start at $65, with general admission including four holiday cocktails. Performances are listed at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 17, although prices and available sessions vary by date. The experience is restricted to adults 21 and older, and valid identification is required.

The performances will take place at Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St. Attendees are encouraged to arrive up to 15 minutes before showtime, and late arrivals will be seated during breaks in the performance.

Tickets, showtimes and additional information are available through Fever's A Christmas Carol Cocktail Experience listing.

Dates: Thursday, Dec. 17, through Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026

Times: Select evening performances; check available showtimes when booking

Location: Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Admission: Prices vary; general admission includes four holiday cocktails

Duration: Approximately 75-90 minutes

Age requirement: 21 and older; valid ID required

Tickets: Fever

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