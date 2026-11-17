The remains of a South Jersey woman who had been missing for more than two years were found over the weekend in the Pine Barrens.

Danielle Lopez, of Willingboro, was 37 when she went missing while she was on a camping trip in April 2024. New Jersey State Police said they discovered her remains Saturday during a "comprehensive ground search" in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest. They were searching for evidence tied to her disappearance in the portion of the forest in Chatsworth, Burlington County.

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Police used dental records to confirm her identity, NJ.com reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause of her death.

Lopez last spoke to her mother, Sue Quakenbush, on the phone on April 12, 2024. The next morning, she was seen purchasing a cup of coffee at a Wawa in Southampton Township. At 6 p.m., a couple saw Lopez driving and then walking in Penn State Forest, which is about 12 miles from the campground where she was staying, NJ.com reported.

The couple said they spoke with Lopez for a short time and later found her car stuck in a large puddle nearby. They took some video of the interaction and shared the footage with police.

Lopez was camping with her boyfriend, who said he last saw her on the morning of April 13, the day she went missing. He is in state prison for charges unrelated to her case.

Her remains were found on the 10-year anniversary of the death of her brother, who was killed in a car crash in Florida. Ten months before that, her other brother had died by suicide.