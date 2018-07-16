More Events:

July 16, 2018

Pose for a photo with Santa at Wildwood Crest's Christmas in July Festival

Sunset Lake will be decorated in red and green

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Festivals
Santa Photo by Srikanta H. U/on Unsplash

If you're the type of person who thinks it's never too early to start listening to Christmas music, then head to Wildwood Crest for the borough's first Christmas in July Festival.

On Saturday, July 22, sing along to festive holiday music at Sunset Lake and be on the lookout for the jolly man in red.

RELATED: Enjoy these vintage Jersey Shore commercials | Carson Wentz got married in Bucks County over the weekend | Kittydelphia is a two-day festival for cat-lovers

Santa Claus will be visiting the Shore, and families can pose for free photos with him before he heads back to the North Pole.

Families can also check out "Candy Lane," where there will be holiday-themed activities for kids.

The evening festival, which is free to attend, will take place along New Jersey Avenue, from Atlanta to Miami avenues. The area will be festively decorated in red and green to celebrate Christmas in July.

Christmas in July Festival

Sunday, July 22
4-9 p.m. | Free to attend
Sunset Lake
New Jersey Avenue, from Atlanta to Miami avenues

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Festivals New Jersey Cape May County Christmas Wildwood Crest

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Rumors: What's the latest on Manny Machado? Is he being traded to the Dodgers?
062118_Machado_usat

Social Media

Dogs invade Twitter as Amazon Prime Day kicks off with crash
Amazon Prime Day Dogs

Sixers

The Sixers response to Nemanja Bjelica fallout should be to sign nobody
070518-NemanjaBjelica-USAToday

Prevention

Drexel conference focuses on how to keep EMTs safe from violence
Stock_Carroll - Ambulance at CHoP

Fitness

New course announced for 5,000 Yards Dash
Yards

Music

Taylor Swift hit by technical difficulties during show at Lincoln Financial Field
Taylor Swift

Escapes

Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.