December 28, 2021

Two men fatally shot in altercation outside Club Risque, police say

The incident on Tuesday morning pushed Philadelphia's homicide total to 550 in 2021

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Tuesday morning outside Club Risque in the Wissinoming section of the city.

An argument outside Club Risque turned deadly early Tuesday morning when two men were fatally shot at the gentleman's club in Wissinoming, police said.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Tacony Street around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a person with a weapon. 

At the scene, authorities found a 32-year-old man who was unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and leg. The victim was taken to Temple University and pronounced dead.

A second shooting victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital in a private vehicle and was admitted in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to investigators, the incident stemmed from a fight outside the club. The first shooting victim had been standing outside Club Risque with three other men when an unknown man passed by and had a verbal altercation with him. The three men, including the two who were soon killed, "jumped" the man who started talking to them, a police spokespersons said. 

A friend who was a short distance away pulled out a gun and shot at the three people who attacked the other man, investigators said. 

After the shooting, the man who was allegedly assaulted fled on foot and the shooter drove off in a dark Nissan. 

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made. The shooting suspect was last seen in a puffy, shiny blue jacket and a black face mask.

The shooting raised Philadelphia's record homicide total in 2021 to 550.

Michael Tanenbaum
