May 24, 2022

Coatesville Area Senior High School student stabbed 9 times during fight

The Chester County school was dismissed Tuesday morning as police searched for the suspect

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Caln Township Police and the Chester County District Attorney's Office are investigating a stabbing that took place at Coatesville Area Senior High School on Tuesday morning. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a fight.

A student at Coatesville Area Senior High School was stabbed during a fight with another student Tuesday morning, prompting the school to dismiss classes during an ongoing investigation, Chester County prosecutors said.

The student who was stabbed is being treated at Paoli Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson for the Chester County District Attorney's Office said. 

The teenager was stabbed nine times around 7:25 a.m. in the school building for 11th and 12th grade students, the Daily Local reported. The student is believed to be a sophomore. 

Police in Caln Township are searching for a known suspect with assistance from the District Attorney's Office. Students were interviewed Tuesday morning as they were dismissed from the building. 

"Clearly, this is an extremely upsetting incident," said Rick Dunlap, substitute superintendent for the Coatesville Area School District, wrote in a letter to families. 

The area around the school, located on Foundry Road, just off Lincoln Highway, remained an active crime scene Tuesday afternoon.

