More Health:

May 03, 2019

Sizable increase in cocaine and stimulant-related overdose deaths, CDC report finds

Deaths in the U.S. tied to cocaine increased by over 50 percent between 2015 and 2016

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Overdose
Stock_Carroll - Cocaine packed for street sale Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Cocaine packaged in small canisters to be sold on the street.

The opioid epidemic gets a lot of attention from the media and advocates, alike — and for good reason, with statistics that showed people are more likely to die of overdose than a car crash — but we mustn’t forget that there are other deadly drugs out there, too.

A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked into just that: deaths by non-opioid drugs like cocaine and a classification of drugs dubbed psychostimulants.

The data found that between 2015 and 2016 — in just one year's time — deaths in the U.S. tied to cocaine increased by 52.4 percent and deaths as a result of psychostimulants — including methamphetamine, amphetamine, Adderall and other ADD/ADHD medications — increased 33.3 percent per the CDC report. The report also lists caffeine as a psychostimulant.

RELATED READ: Doctors prescribed opioids with no pain diagnosis nearly 30 percent of the time

While it may seem like this data counters what we know about opioid-related deaths, it’s actually quite intertwined because, as the Associated Press reports, most overdose deaths involve a variety of drugs. In fact, the CDC data uncovered that the vast majority — about 75 percent — of deaths tied to cocaine in 2017 were found to include some opioids, too. 

Further, synthetic opioids — like fentanyl — seem to be, in part, driving the increase in deaths tied to cocaine, Market Watch reports. 

It’s worth noting that the CDC’s data factors in information across all age groups, racial and ethnic groups and country urbanization levels. Ohio was found to be the state with the highest cocaine-related death rate while states such as  Maryland and Wisconsin saw the greatest increases.

The data that the CDC examined reportedly runs through 2017 — the latest complete data available, but suggests that cocaine-related deaths continued to increase into early 2018, but may have balanced out in the summer, the Associated Press reports.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Overdose United States CDC Meth Cocaine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Mental Health

City of Philadelphia to host free mental health events throughout May
Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Parkw

Real Estate

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lists Haddonfield home for sale
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

Eagles

Mailbag: Are the Eagles still looking for defensive ends?
050319ChrisLong

Crimes

Three Philly cops arrested in Florida for assault, battery of police
Philly cops arrested Florida

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved