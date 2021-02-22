More News:

February 22, 2021

Philly leaders mourn death of radio legend Cody Anderson, 78

WURD radio pioneer remembered as an advocate and mentor

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Cody Anderson WURD @ForWURD/Facebook

Cody Anderson, a leading African-American voice in Philadelphia radio, died Saturday at 78 years old.

Cody Anderson, a pioneer in Philadelphia radio, died Saturday at 78 years old after nearly two decades managing and evolving WURD Radio, Pennsylvania's only Black-owned and operated talk station.

Anderson, who died of complications of COVID-19, would have turned 79 on Thursday. 

WURD Radio mourned Anderson's passing in a statement.

It's with a very heavy heart that we confirm that radio icon Cody Anderson made transition Saturday evening. Cody was...

Posted by WURD Radio on Sunday, February 21, 2021

"Cody was instrumental in breathing life into WURD and shepherding it over our almost 20 years, first as General Manager and most recently as a beloved host, mentor and friend," the station said. "Like his biological family, the WURD family will miss him deeply. But we are grateful for his tireless and generous support of independent Black media, which he championed every day of his life, especially through his advocacy of WURD Radio."

Most recently, Anderson was co-host of The Electric Magazine with Vicki Leach on Saturday mornings on 96.1 FM and 900 AM. He also hosted bi-weekly conversations with Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke and School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite.

The station honored Anderson in December during a three-hour celebration at its Empowerment Experience event.

Anderson is being remembered as a supportive mentor who advocated for his community and uplifted those around him.

"Cody was a pioneer and giant in broadcast journalism in the Black community in Philadelphia for decades," Clarke said in a statement. "He was a consistent, constructive, confident voice on the air. He encouraged persons of color to enter politics, to serve people and make their communities better places to live. A symbol of positivity, class and achievement for our community is gone. It is on us now to carry on in his memory and in service to others. Rest in Power, my good friend.”

Several other local political figures paid tribute to Anderson after learning of his death.

Anderson is survived by his wife and two sons, Kyle and Bill.

Michael Tanenbaum

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

