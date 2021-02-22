Philly leaders mourn death of radio legend Cody Anderson, 78

Cody Anderson, a pioneer in Philadelphia radio, died Saturday at 78 years old after nearly two decades managing and evolving WURD Radio, Pennsylvania's only Black-owned and operated talk station.

Anderson, who died of complications of COVID-19, would have turned 79 on Thursday.

WURD Radio mourned Anderson's passing in a statement.

It's with a very heavy heart that we confirm that radio icon Cody Anderson made transition Saturday evening.

"Cody was instrumental in breathing life into WURD and shepherding it over our almost 20 years, first as General Manager and most recently as a beloved host, mentor and friend," the station said. "Like his biological family, the WURD family will miss him deeply. But we are grateful for his tireless and generous support of independent Black media, which he championed every day of his life, especially through his advocacy of WURD Radio."

Most recently, Anderson was co-host of The Electric Magazine with Vicki Leach on Saturday mornings on 96.1 FM and 900 AM. He also hosted bi-weekly conversations with Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke and School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite.