More Sports:

January 29, 2021

John Chaney, legendary Temple basketball coach, dies at 89

Owls great was a mentor, advocate and shining example of success in the face of adversity

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries NCAA Basketball
John Chaney Death 2 MCT/Sipa USA

Former Temple basketball coach John Chaney celebrates his 500th career victory on Nov. 15, 2005. Chaney died Friday at age 89.

John Chaney, an oracle of Philadelphia basketball and long-time head coach of the Temple University Owls, has reportedly died at 89 years old.

The news of Chaney's death was first reported Friday by the Inquirer's college basketball reporter Mike Jensen.

The circumstances surrounding Chaney's death were not immediately known.

Chaney was an institution in Philadelphia, leading the Owls during a 28-year-run that produced five appearances in the NCAA Tournament's Elite 8 between 1982-2006. Prior to joining Temple, Chaney was the head coach at Cheyney State University, where he led the Wolves to a NCAA Division II title in 1977-78.

Chaney was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001, having finished his coaching career with a record of 741-312. 

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Chaney was raised in poverty and moved with his family to South Philadelphia at 14 years old, where he attended Benjamin Franklin High School and began to play pickup basketball. His competition included eventual NBA superstar Wilt Chamberlain, whom he mentored as a temp teacher at Overbrook High School.

With an athletic scholarship opportunity, Chaney attended Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach, becoming an all-American point guard and leading his team to a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament title in 1953.

Chaney later went on to play in the Eastern Professional Basketball League in Pennsylvania, where he suited up for the Sunbury Mercuries and Williamsport Billies in the 1950s and 1960s. The NBA did not hire Black players at the time, and Chaney spent a short period with the Harlem Globetrotters.

A knee injury in 1966 ended Chaney's playing career, but he spent the next four decades rising to fame as a coach in Philadelphia.

As a basketball coach, Chaney was a fiery figure and a trusted mentor among his players, including eventual NBA talents like Eddie Jones and Aaron McKie, who now coaches the Owls.

His temper sometimes led to public outbursts, including a memorable 1994 tirade against John Calipari, who was then coaching at the University of Massachusetts. During the rant, Chaney threatened to kill Calipari, among other things, and was suspended for a game. He later apologized and the two men eventually reconciled.

John Chaney DeathTom Gralish/Philadelphia Inquirer

John Chaney listens to tributes at a press conference announcing his retirement as Temple's basketball coach in March 2006. Chaney died Friday at age 89.


Chaney was a lifelong advocate for the advancement of African-Americans, often taking troubled young players under his wing and accepting so-called "Prop 48" players who struggled academically and needed to sit out from college for a year.

And during last year's civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd, Chaney said he saw reasons for optimism in the protests that took place across the United States.

In an interview with The Athletic a few years ago, Chaney said his spirit for helping others is the quality he wanted people to remember about him.

“I just want to be remembered as someone who cared. It’s that simple," Chaney said. "What we need more of these days — I don’t care how you look at it — is caring for others, whoever that is."

Former players, friends, the Temple community and many others mourned Chaney's death on Friday.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries NCAA Basketball Philadelphia Temple University

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

First U.S. cases of South African coronavirus variant detected
South African variant

Eagles

Everything new Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had to say about Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts and the QB situation
Wentz-Hurts-Eagles_121520_usat

Business

TD Bank closing 11 branches in Philadelphia region
TD Bank closings

Phillies

Why the Phillies can't realistically trade for another star player
Dave-Dombrowski_012821_usat

Food & Drink

Pizza Hut isn't the only place making Detroit-style pizza in Philadelphia
Detroit-style pizza Philly

Valentine's Day

Positano Coast celebrating Valentine's Day with candlelight dinners
Positano Coast Valentine's Day

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved