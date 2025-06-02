More Health:

Exercise might lower colon cancer patients' risk of death, study finds

Those who participated in a structured fitness program survived at a rate of 90% over a 15-year clinical trial.

Researchers divided patients recovering from colon cancer into two groups in a 15-year study. Those who participated in a structured exercise program had better survival odds.

Regular exercise could help cancer patients live longer, new research suggests.

The findings come from a study that randomly divided 889 colon cancer patients into two groups – one that adopted a structured exercise program overseen by a physiotherapist or kinesiologist, and a second group that received educational materials promoting healthy diet and exercise. Five years later, the exercise group had an 80% survival rate with no recurring or new cancer diagnoses, compared to 74% for the education group.

The numbers were even more impressive further into the study, which spanned 15 years. At the eight-year mark, 90% of the patients in the exercise group had survived, compared to 83% of the education group. 

"Exercise is no longer just a quality-of-life intervention – it is a treatment for colon cancer," Dr. Kerry Courneya, one of the study's authors, said in a news release.

The patients in the study had undergone surgery and chemotherapy for stage 3 or high-risk stage 2 colon cancer at the start of the trial in 2009. Those in the exercise group worked with a specialist, who challenged them to add 2 1/2 hours of moderate intensity exercise to their normal fitness routines each week. They met every two weeks during the first year of the study, then every month for the next two years.

Previous research has suggested that exercise, even in short bursts, can reduce the risk of cancer. Swedish scientists found that men who engaged in regular cardio exercise were less likely to develop colorectal cancer. Another study found that regular work outs improved quality of life for metastatic breast cancer patients. 

Many adults, however, struggle to develop a consistent routine. Structured fitness programs might provide a solution. Several patients in the study's exercise group said the support and accountability their supervisors offered helped them reach their exercise goals.

The new research, published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine, arrives at a critical time for colon cancer treatment. The disease has been increasingly affecting younger Americans. Since 2004, there has been a 15% increase in colon cancer diagnoses in adults under 50, and medical experts are still searching for answers. The rise prompted the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force to recommend screenings earlier, at age 45. Until 2020, the panel's guidelines had been set at 50.

