More News:

November 27, 2018

Comcast increases fees for regional sports, broadcast TV

Cable giant to raise rates at start of 2019

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Comcast
Carroll - Comcast Center Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Comcast Center

Comcast customers can expect an increase in their monthly bills when the new year rolls over, even if they are under contract.

The Philadelphia-based cable giant has disclosed price lists with an increase of about 3.3 percent for 2019, continuing an annual trend of higher bills even as the cord-cutter movement widens.

Most of next year's increases will come through higher "Broadcast TV" and "Regional Sports Network" fees, according to Ars Technica.

In January, the broadcast TV fee — a portion of the retransmission consent fees charged by stations — will rise 10 percent to $8.25 per month. The "Regional Sports Network" fee will increase 7 percent to $8.25.

Comcast will also increase its modem rental fee from $11 to $13 per month at the start of the new year.

"While we try to hold costs down, price changes are necessary for a number of reasons, including the continually increasing costs associated with carrying the programming our customers demand, especially broadcast television and sports programming, which are the largest drivers of price increases," Comcast spokeswoman Jennifer Bilotta said in a statement.

The company settled a class-action lawsuit out of court earlier this year over its disclosure policy for fee increases on its broadcast TV and regional sports services. The practice of quietly adjusting fees, as opposed to changing the promotional rate of a given package, led to a broad call for transparency in the company's annual pricing changes.

More than 20,000 Massachusetts customers claimed Comcast used deceptive practices to lock them into long-term contracts without adequate disclosure of equipment costs and monthly fees. The company agreed to pay $700,000 in refunds and forgive customer debts.

Another class-action suit out of Washington state alleges the company used deceptive practices to enroll several hundred thousand customers in a service protection plan without their consent. The lawsuit, expanded last winter, is seeking $100 million.

Pricing changes for 2019 will be effective beginning Jan. 1.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Comcast Philadelphia NBC Sports Philadelphia United States Internet Television Cable

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Who will be Flyers next GM following Ron Hextall's ouster?
1126_Ron_Francis_USAT

City Hall

Power outage in City Hall causes evacuation, closes for the day
Carroll - City Hall Center Square

Celebrities

Bam Margera's West Chester 'Castle Bam' continues renovations for Airbnb
bam margera house airbnb

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles season is saved (for now), and Markelle Fultz needs to be gone ASAP
112618_Eagles-Sixers_usat

Volunteering

The charity-driven Giving Tuesday is tomorrow — here's what you need to know
charity-giving-tuesday-pexels

Holiday

Devil's Den kicks off the holiday season with annual fireplace party
devil's den fire place

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.