45-minute bootcamp with live DJ taking place at 23rd Street Armory

Come Alive 215, which offers full body workouts, has teamed up with the Fitler Club to host a 45-minute bootcamp on Saturday, March 13.

There will be a DJ and trunk show featuring women-owned businesses, including Rebel, Splits59 and Sugar Bar Salon, in honor of March being Women's History Month.

The workout's location is the 23rd Street Armory. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the class will begin at 10 a.m. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online.

The event will be capped at 50 non-Fitler Club members, so if interested in attending, don't wait to secure your spot.

Come Alive 215 also offers other outdoor bootcamps and virtual workouts. Their workouts are a combination of strength exercises, plyometrics and shadowboxing.