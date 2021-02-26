More Events:

February 26, 2021

45-minute bootcamp with live DJ taking place at 23rd Street Armory

Come Alive 215 and the Fitler Club are running the event

By Sinead Cummings
Come Alive 215 workout Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A workout will take place at 23rd Street Armory in Center City on Saturday, March 13. Tickets to attend are $30.

Come Alive 215, which offers full body workouts, has teamed up with the Fitler Club to host a 45-minute bootcamp on Saturday, March 13.

There will be a DJ and trunk show featuring women-owned businesses, including Rebel, Splits59 and Sugar Bar Salon, in honor of March being Women's History Month. 

The workout's location is the 23rd Street Armory. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the class will begin at 10 a.m. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online.

The event will be capped at 50 non-Fitler Club members, so if interested in attending, don't wait to secure your spot.

Come Alive 215 also offers other outdoor bootcamps and virtual workouts. Their workouts are a combination of strength exercises, plyometrics and shadowboxing.

Sinead Cummings
