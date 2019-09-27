More News:

September 27, 2019

GoFundMe campaign raising money for Concrete Cowboys' permanent stables at Bartram's Garden

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Nonprofits GoFundMe
concrete cowboys bartrams garden @BartramsGarden/Facebook

Concrete Cowboys, a program in Southwest Philly that gives students and young adults opportunities to ride horses, has partnered with Bartram's Garden to build permanent stables on the site of the historic botanical garden. A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for its construction. The photo above shows the garden's Bartram House.

The youth program that gives students and young adults opportunities to ride and care for horses in Southwest Philadelphia is on its way to securing a more permanent home. 

Concrete Cowboys creator and horse-caretaker Malik Divers has partnered with Bartram's Garden, which will provide a longterm space for the students and animals to use at the botanical garden's 50 acres of meadows, gardens, farmland, and river trails. 

MORE NEWS: Gov. Tom Wolf supports legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania

A GoFundMe campaign was created in July to raise money to construct the new stable and a headquarters. 

Concrete Cowboys, which has been supporting the culture behind the city's tradition of black horse-back riding for more than a decade, has been evicted from many unused lots and spaces in Philadelphia over the years. This will be the first time the Concrete Cowboys — and notably, their horses — will have a permanent home.

As of late Friday morning, the campaign had raised $2,645 of its $10,000 goal.

For some background on Divers, the program, and black urban cowboys, a CNN documentary followed the program and its students in 2016.

Divers' Concrete Cowboys is different from the movie, also titled "Concrete Cowboys," which is in production starring Idris Elba. Scenes for the film about another group of Philadelphia's urban equestrians were shot during the summer, but the movie is based on author G. Neri's novel  "Ghetto Cowboy." It tells the story of the Fletcher Street Riding Club in Strawberry Mansion.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nonprofits GoFundMe Philadelphia Southwest Philadelphia Bartram's Garden Crowdfunding Horses

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 34, Packers 27
092619-MilesSanders-USAToday

Government

Gov. Tom Wolf supports legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania
Tom Wolf marijuana legalization

Women's Health

Birth control delivery apps are generally safe and efficient, study finds
Birth Control Pills Delivery Services

Phillies

Phillies stay or go: Should Gabe Kapler, Rhys Hoskins, anyone from pitching staff return in 2020?
Gabe_Kapler_Cesar_Hernandez_Phillies092419_USAT

Awards

Penn professor among 26 MacArthur Foundation 'genius grant' winners
Penn Emily Wilson genius grant

Weekend

Roundup of things to do the first weekend of fall in Philadelphia
Fall Fest at Morgan's Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved