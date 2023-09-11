Conshohocken Brewing Co. and Asher's Chocolate release festive fall beer

Fall is right around the corner, and Conshohocken Brewing Co. is celebrating by releasing an autumnal beer made with Asher's Chocolate.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Autumn Ale, a sweet-flavored beer with a 6.5% ABV, is being sold at the craft brewery's four locations in Montgomery County and at the confectionery's store in Souderton. Four-packs also can be purchased for $15 on Conshohocken Brewing Co.'s website.

The limited-edition beer is crafted with Asher's chocolate, peanuts, pumpkin, vanilla and a touch of lactose, presenting a flavor to be paired with the cooler seasons ahead. A portion of the proceeds from the beer sales will support local pediatric cancer research.

"The classic pairing of chocolate and peanut butter is universally adored, and we are eagerly anticipating the blend of flavors in this one-of-a-kind beer," Chester Asher, marketing director at Asher's Chocolate Co., said in a press release. "What truly makes this collaboration special is our ability to innovatively come together and contribute to our community in a meaningful way."

Earlier this spring, Conshohocken Brewing Co. opened a pop-up beer garden outside of Asher's store in Souderton. The beer garden is open each Saturday through the end of September and features the brewery's most popular beers alongside chocolate and other food vendors. Chocolate Peanut Butter Autumn Ale will be available to purchase there until it sells out.