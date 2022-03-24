More Health:

March 24, 2022

COVID-19 is leaving people more prone to type 2 diabetes

Research suggests diabetes is be a potential long-term side effect of the respiratory virus

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
COVID-19 Diabetes Risk Tesa Photography/Pixabay

People who recover from COVID-19 are 40% more likely to develop diabetes than the general population, a new study finds.

A COVID-19 infection heightens a person's risk of developing diabetes over the next year, a new study suggests. 

People who recovered from COVID were 40% more likely to develop a new case of diabetes compared to a control group, researchers from the VA Saint Louis Health Care System found.

"COVID-19 isn't only about the acute effects," researcher Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, told ABC News. "This is going to leave a lot of people with long-term health consequences that they'll have to deal with for a lifetime and that's jarring. It's unsettling to accept."

The increased risk means about 1 in 100 people who have had COVID-19 will develop diabetes – a condition they otherwise would have avoided, the researchers estimated. That could result in a surge of new diabetes cases. 

But it isn't just people with risk factors for diabetes, like obesity, who have a higher risk of developing diabetes after a COVID-19 infection. The heightened risk was observed across all racial groups, genders and age demographics – and even in people with no risk factors for diabetes. 

"When you look at the data on a national scale, it's clearly happening even in people who have no risk factors or very little risk factors," Al-Aly told the Wall Street Journal

The researchers analyzed patient data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from March 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021. They compared more than 181,000 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 to 4.1 million patients who were not infected during the same time period. They also compared the data to another 4.28 million patients who were treated at the vA in 2018 and 2019. 

More than 99% of the study participants who were diagnosed with diabetes after a COVID-19 infection developed type 2 diabetes. This type occurs when cells become resistant to insulin, causing the pancreas to make more insulin and leading to high blood sugar levels.

In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas makes very little insulin or none at all. This type is usually diagnosed in children and teens.

This latest data adds to the growing evidence that suggests diabetes could be a potential long-term side effect of a COVID-19, along with heart problems and kidney problems.

"Taken together, current evidence suggests that diabetes is a facet of the multifacted long COVID syndrome that post-acute care strategies of people with COVID-19 should include identification and management of diabetes," the researchers wrote. 

In a study published last week, researchers in Germany found a 28% increased risk of type 2 diabetes among people who previously had COVID-19.

Another study, released in January by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that children were more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes within 30 days of a COVID-19 infection. 

Research published last June found that 14.4% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients developed diabetes, though a distinction between type 1 and type 2 was not made. 

It is not clear how COVID-19 increases a person's risk for diabetes, but scientists have a few theories. The inflammation triggered by the coronavirus may impair insulin secretion and sensitivity. Or perhaps COVID-19 alters the microbiome in some way.

Some lab research also has suggested that infected beta cells replicate and create excess insulin.

Warning signs for diabetes include frequent urination, increased thirst with blurry vision, inability to gain weight lost during illness, slow wound healing and fatigue.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Diabetes Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

What your heart could be telling you
Purchased - Woman drinking wine at her desk

Early signs of liver damage from drinking too much alcohol

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

New Jersey

GEICO sponsors NJ Safety Service Patrol
Limited - NJ SSP Vehicle

Wildlife

Deer have been jumping to their deaths from Pennsylvania highway overpass
Deer Elk County Pennsylvania

Health News

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drug Accuretic due to potential carcinogen
Pfizer Accuretic Recall

Food & Drink

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to open Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Atlantic City
Hell's Kitchen Atlantic City

Parties

Le Dîner en Blanc pop-up picnic will expand to Atlantic City this summer
Le Dîner en Blanc 2022 Atlantic City Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved