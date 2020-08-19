More Health:

August 19, 2020

Loss of smell sudden and more severe with COVID-19 than with colds, flu

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
Loss of smell COVID-19 Dana Tentis/Pixabay

When COVID-19 patients lose their sense of smell, it is often accompanied by a complete loss of taste, new research suggests.

New loss of smell was one of the earliest COVID-19 symptoms identified in the pandemic, but it is also a possible symptom of the cold and flu. 

So how can doctors tell the difference? 

New research says with COVID-19, the loss of smell is sudden and severe. Another key tell is if there isn't an accompanying stuffy or runny nose. 

COVID-19 patients in a study published in the journal Rhinology usually didn't experience stuffy sinuses or blocked nasal passages, unlike the patients with a bad cold. The COVID-19 patients also lost their sense of taste completely – to the point that they couldn't distinguish between bitter and sweet.

It is still not completely clear how the SARS-CoV-2 virus affects the sense of smell – whether directly or through a cytokine storm of inflammation. But the study's findings offer support to the theory that the brain and central nervous system are involved, researchers said. 

With a cold or flu, any lose of smell typically is just the result of irritation to the lining in the nose or a blockage in the nasal passages.

The study included 10 COVID-19 patients, 10 people with bad colds and a control group of 10 healthy people. The researchers compared their smell and taste scores.

"We know that COVID-19 behaves differently to other respiratory viruses, for example by causing the body's immune system to overreact, known as a cytokine storm, and by affecting the nervous system," said researcher Carl Philpott, of the University of East Anglia. "So we suspected that patterns of smell loss would differ between the two groups."

"It is particularly interesting that COVID-19 seems to particularly affect sweet and bitter taste receptors, because these are known to play an important role in innate immunity," he added.

The "true" loss of taste that accompanied the loss of smell in COVID-19 patients was the biggest distinguishing factor in the study. Philpott and his team hope their findings can help develop smell and taste tests for COVID-19 screening.

"Although such tests could not replace formal diagnostic tools such as throat swabs, they could provide an alternative when conventional tests are not available or when rapid screening is needed – particularly at the level of primary care, in emergency departments or at airports," Philpott said.

Another recent study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, offered some illumination on how the coronavirus may be interacting with the nerve cells responsible for the senses of taste and smell.

To do this, Dr. Andrew Lane, a professor at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, and his team studied tissue samples from the back of the nose and trachea of 23 patients. None of the patients had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

They found high levels of the ACE2 receptor in the olfactory epitheliumthe area of the nose responsible for smelling. The levels were 200 to 700 times higher than those found in other areas of the nose and trachea. Most current research points to ACE2 receptors as the gateway the coronavirus most likely uses to infect cells in the body.

"We are now doing more experiments in the lab to see whether the virus is indeed using these cells to access and infect the body," Lane told the BBC"If that's the case, we may be able to tackle the infection with antiviral therapies delivered directly though the nose."

Further research is needed to see if the virus is directly binding to the receptors in the olfactory epithelium. Most COVID-19 patients regain their sense of smell within weeks of recovering, both Lane and Philpott said.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Infectious Disease United Kingdom Flu Colds Coronavirus Smell Influenza Senses

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Carter Hart is Philly sports' MVP right now and it's not even close
Carter-Hart-Flyers_081820_USAT

TV

John Oliver slams Philly attorney over racial bias in infamous jury selection training video
John Oliver McMahon Philly

Prevention

Pennsylvania plans to launch Irish-made COVID-19 contact tracing app next month
Pennsylvania App COVID

Eagles

Could Miles Sanders injury lead to Eagles finally bringing in a veteran backup at running back?
Miles-Sanders_082020_AP

Movies

'The Binge' with Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo releases trailer
limited - The Binge on Hulu

Fitness

Outdoor yoga offered in Franklin Square
Franklin Square

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved