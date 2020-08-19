More Health:

August 19, 2020

Opioid use, especially in large doses, can cause deafness, Rutgers study finds

Overloading opioid receptors in the inner ear may be to blame

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Opioids Hearing
Opioid use deafness Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

A Rutgers University study affirms a connection between hearing loss and opioid use. Doctors should be aware of this connection when a patient complains of hearing loss, researchers say.

Opioid use can cause full or partial hearing loss – especially when drugs are taken in large doses, according a study conducted by Rutgers University.

Researchers examined New Jersey Poison Control Center records from 1999 to 2018, identifying 41 people with opioid exposure who experienced some form of hearing loss or tinnitus. Tinnitus is ringing or static in the ears.

The trigger for these conditions most likely was toxicity to the ear, particularly the inner ear, where there are opioid receptors, researchers said.

"The delicate structures of the inner ear are very susceptible to injury if oxygen supply is insufficient, as well as to the direct effect of toxins like opioids," said Dr. Lewis Nelson, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Rutgers.

More than half of those with hearing loss had used heroin. Oxycodone, methadone and tramadol were other opioids commonly used.

Even a single use of an opioid could trigger hearing loss, researchers said. Eighty-eight percent of the 41 patients only had one known exposure.

Both ears were affected in most patients. Twelve people experienced deafness, 15 had partial hearing loss, 10 experienced tinnitus and four had a mix of symptoms. The symptoms of most patients improved after they were discharged from the hospital. But 21% of the patients did not see improvement. 

Though the biggest link between opioid use and hearing loss was with heroin, it can occur with every opioid, said Dr. Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center. 

"This study supports what has been found in animal studies, which is that any opioid can cause hearing loss," she said. "This might be because we already have built-in opioid receptors or binding sites, in the inner ear. Activating them may trigger this injury in some patients."

There also has been a growing number of anecdotal case reports of hearing loss associated with opioid overdose, especially in younger patients. In most cases, hearing loss occurred in both ears and was related to the use of an opioid in combination with acetaminophen.

When evaluating a patient with hearing loss, health care providers should be aware of the link to opioid use, researchers said. Patients are advised to discuss the risks and benefits of any medicine with their physician before taking it. 

Hearing loss is a possible complication of prescription opioid use. But several 2018 studies found that hydrocodone doesn't trigger hearing loss when it is administered at therapeutic dosing levels for no more than a year.

The Rutgers study which was published in The Journal of Medical Toxicology.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Opioids Hearing Philadelphia Heroin Research Hearing Loss Studies Rutgers University

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Carter Hart is Philly sports' MVP right now and it's not even close
Carter-Hart-Flyers_081820_USAT

TV

John Oliver slams Philly attorney over racial bias in infamous jury selection training video
John Oliver McMahon Philly

Prevention

Pennsylvania plans to launch Irish-made COVID-19 contact tracing app next month
Pennsylvania App COVID

Eagles

Could Miles Sanders injury lead to Eagles finally bringing in a veteran backup at running back?
Miles-Sanders_082020_AP

Movies

'The Binge' with Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo releases trailer
limited - The Binge on Hulu

Fitness

Outdoor yoga offered in Franklin Square
Franklin Square

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved