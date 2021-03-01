Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held at Temple University this week

Philadelphia residents who meet certain eligibility criteria can receive a COVID-19 vaccine this week at a walk-up clinic put together by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

The clinic is being held Monday, Tuesday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Temple University's Liacouras Center. No appointments are necessary; vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The clinic will offer a set number of first doses each day, according to the Inquirer. Once the daily supply runs out, the line will be cut off.

The clinic is open to residents who are included in Phase 1B of the city's vaccine distribution plan and live in one of 20 zip codes hit hardest by the virus. Seniors ages 75 and older are eligible regardless of zip code.

The qualifying zip codes include:

•19104 (University City, Belmont, Parkside, Powelton Village)

•19119 (Mount Airy)

•19120 (Logan, Olney)

•19121 (Brewerytown)

•19123 (Northern Liberties, Loft District)

•19126 (Oak Lane)

•19131 (Wynnefield)

•19132 (Strawberry Mansion)

•19133 (Fairhill, North Philadelphia)

•19138 (West Oak Lane)

•19139 (Walnut Hill)

•19140 (Hunting Park)

•19141 (Logan)

•19142 (Elmwood, Southwest Philadelphia)

•19143 (University City)

•19144 (Germantown)

•19146 (Graduate Hospital, Naval Square, Southwest Center City)

•19150 (Cedarbrook)

•19151 (Overbrook, Overbrook Farms, Overbrook Park)

•19153 (Eastwick)

Phase 1B includes first responders, teachers and child care providers, food distribution and preparation employees, transit workers, congregate care workers and residents and people with underlying health conditions.

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium also will hold a clinic at Christian Stronghold Baptist Church, located at 4701 Lancaster Ave., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The clinic will be open to residents in need of their second doses. Appointments are necessary.

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium formed near the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to bring aid to people of color in Philadelphia who were disproportionately impacted by the public health crisis. The group has partnered with the city to provide COVID-19 tests and vaccines.

Last month, the organization vaccinated more than 4,000 Philadelphians during a 24-hour walk-up clinic at the Liacouras Center.