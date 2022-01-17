Orlando Scandrick trolled Eagles, then fell silent during Cowboys meltdown

Longtime Cowboy and brief former Eagle Orlando Scandrick has made it a hobby to rip the Eagles since the team released him early in the 2019 season, the latest in a series of Cowboys retreads who didn't pan out in Philadelphia. Scandrick has appeared semi-regularly on FS1's "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, where he goes out of his way to bash Philadelphia and delight in any locker room drama affecting the team.

After Scandrick's release, he called GM Howie Roseman a "snake" and questioned the leadership of Malcolm Jenkins, who wasn't having any of that.

Scandrick had been quiet for a while, but pounced on the opportunity to make fun of the Eagles as they were getting demolished by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

And then a few hours later, here was the scene in Dallas after they shrunk against the 49ers, falling 23-17.

Scandrick had nothing to say about the matter until late Monday morning, when he simply tweeted that NBA gif that basically says, "Well, damn."

The Cowboys now have 11 straight playoff appearances without reaching the NFC Championship Game, the longest such streak in NFL history.

Shannon Sharpe should have fun with Scandrick and Skip the next time he makes it on the show.