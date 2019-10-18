More Culture:

October 18, 2019

University City food truck named best in Pennsylvania

Cucina Zapata opened in 2011 and has consistently been praised for its Asian-fusion tacos

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food Trucks Tacos
Cucina Zapata Cucina Zapata /Facebook

Cucina Zapata, located on 'Food Truck Alley' in University City, is an Asian Fusion restaurant serving up tacos, burritos and more. It was named the best food truck in Pennsylvania by The Daily Meal.

A long-running Asian fusion business in University City's "Food Truck Alley" continues to garner praise for its excellent tacos, burritos, sandwiches and other culinary experiments.

Going state by state, The Daily Meal has picked the best food trucks around the country, and while it's little surprise that a Philadelphia business would get the honor, the vast selection of trucks makes the final pick even more exceptional.

The distinction goes to Cucina Zapata, the colorful graffiti truck founded by Drexel University graduate Robert Zapata, his wife Ruk and cousin Chuck.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say:

Cucina Zapata serves up Thai-inspired tacos and burritos, so you can go ahead and cross that one off of your food fantasy mash-up list. The menu is small but insanely creative and includes Thai short rib tacos, chicken satay tacos, a Cap'n Crunch tilapia burrito, a chicken katsu platter and a veggie burger. Toppings including avocado, cabbage and a variety of sauces to kick the flavor up to the stratosphere. One bite will definitely have you sold.

Located at 31st and Ludlow streets, Cucina Zapata has been around since 2011 and has consistently been touted among the best in the city, state and even the country.

Just three months after it opened, Cucina Zapata was entered into Philadelphia's inaugural Vendy Awards, where it received the People's Choice Award from a pool of more than 1,000 trucks. The Daily Meal previously ranked Cucina Zapata the ninth best food truck in the United States in 2017.

The food truck is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food Trucks Tacos University City Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Anonymous Eagles player (wrongly) believes Carson Wentz is the problem on offense
1520922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Court

Philly bike courier found not guilty of most serious charge in fatal Rittenhouse stabbing
1017_michael white trial

Health Stories

In Honduras, Jefferson Health surgeon finds patients' determination 'astounding'
Honduras Medical Mission Trip 1

Phillies

Odds for Phillies' next manager: Buck Showalter, Joe Girardi are heavy favorites
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds

Celebrities

Take a tour of former Sixer JJ Redick's ultimate pad in Brooklyn
JJ Redick home tour Brooklyn

Food & Drink

Barra Rossa hosting six-course Halloween dinner on Mischief Night
Barra Rossa Halloween dinner

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved