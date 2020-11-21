More News:

November 21, 2020

Former North Philly charter school CFO now faces embezzlement charges

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against the employee, Darnell Smith, on Friday

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Charges
khepera charter school charges Google/Streetview

The former Chief Financial Officer of Khepera Charter School in North Philadelphia has been charged with crimes related to his embezzlement of funds from the school, the Pennsylvania attorney general said Friday.

The former employee of a Philadelphia charter school who worked as the institution's Chief Financial Officer was charged Friday with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his place of work, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. 

Darnell Smith, who worked at Khepera Charter School in North Philly, embezzled more than $350,000 from the school while making a six-figure salary. The school, which opened in 2004, was eventually forced to close due to financial woes caused by Smith's theft from funds intended for students and teachers. 

On top of the $350,000, more than $200,000 was withheld from teachers paychecks supposedly for the Public School Employee Retirement System, but the money never arrived in the retirement funds during Smith's time as CFO.

Another $370,000 meant to be deposited in the teacher's pensions also disappeared, the attorney general said.

When the funds went missing, the school suffered financially. The Pennsylvania Department of Education took note and withheld funding for Khepera. Because of this, the school could no longer make its teacher's payroll. 

In 2017, the School District of Philadelphia threatened to revoke Khepera's charter due to its funding problems. Smith was scheduled to appear at a hearing to discuss the potential charter revocation, but he never showed up and cut off all ties to the school. 

Khepera's charter was revoked as a result, and the school was forced to close in 2019.

"Darnell Smith was responsible for sustaining the place where children had the opportunity to learn and grow, and the Grand Jury found evidence that he took away their resources for personal gain. It’s important that Pennsylvanians know about the findings of this Grand Jury, and that Smith can’t swindle any other institutions," said Attorney General Shapiro in a statement. 

Smith, who is also know as Darnell Sulaiman, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, tampering with public records, and willful failure to file Pennsylvania personal income tax. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Charges Philadelphia Education Schools Josh Shapiro

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Dwight Howard to sign one-year deal with Sixers
Dwight-Howard_112020_usat

Development

Penn plans stunning West Philly lab for energy science and technology
Penn Energy One

Illness

Take it from an expert: Dr. Tony Fauci’s hierarchy of safety during COVID-19
Dr. Fauci COVID-19 Vaccine

Eagles

Week 11 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Browns
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Rams-loss-Kate-Frese_092020

Streaming

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Christmas specials to air on PBS after outcry over exclusive AppleTV+ deal
charlie brown thanksgiving pbs

Holiday

Tree lighting ceremony, Deck the Hall light show at City Hall reimagined for 2020
Holiday tree Philadelphia City Hall

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved