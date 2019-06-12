More News:

June 12, 2019

N.J. comedian gets $4.1 million for neo-Nazi site's Ariana Grande bombing smear

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Lawsuits Defamation
Dean Obeidallah Source/Creative Commons

Dean Obeidallah, 49, of Paramus, New Jersey, received death threats after neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer fabricated tweets to make it appear as though he had orchestrated the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England in May 2017.

A New Jersey political comedian who was falsely accused of orchestrating the 2017 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in England by neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer has been awarded $4.1 million, a federal judge in Ohio announced Wednesday.

Dean Obeidallah, the Muslim-American host of SiriusXM Progress' "The Dean Obeidallah Show," filed the defamation lawsuit against The Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin.

In the aftermath of the deadly concert bombing in Manchester, Obeidallah wrote an article with the headline, “Will Donald Trump Ever Say the Words ‘White Supremacist Terrorism’?”

The The Daily Stormer viciously slandered the Paramus, New Jersey, native the next day, calling him an "ISIS mastermind" and fabricating tweets to make it appear that Obeidallah was taking credit for the terrorist attacks. Obediallah subsequently received death threats.

Anglin is facing another lawsuit from a Jewish woman targeted by his website and is believed to be in exile, possibly in Cambodia. He did not testify in court in the Obeidallah case. The Daily Stormer, meanwhile, has been banned by both Google and GoDaddy.

Obeidallah said he plans to donate the money to organizations that combat bigotry.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lawsuits Defamation New Jersey Nazis Ohio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Do the Phillies even have the prospects to make blockbuster trades?
072318_Adonis-Medina_usat

Wildlife

Black bear spotted on SEPTA tracks in East Falls
Black Bear SEPTA

Sixers

Kevin Durant's Achilles injury will have long-term repercussions for entire NBA
Durant Warriors Raptors

Food & Drink

Fitler Club on Schuylkill River banks officially opens — to its members
0612_Fitler Club Dining

Illness

By 2030, the U.S. will be home to an estimated 22 million cancer survivors
cancer survival growth 2030

Gambling

Borgata in Atlantic City launches online sports betting platform
Borgata sports betting

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved