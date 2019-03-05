More News:

March 05, 2019

Department of Homeland Security issues fraud alert for immigration spoofing scam

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Scams
cell phone germs pexels freestocks.org/Pexels

The Department of Homeland issued a fraud alert this month warning individuals of a telephone spoofing scam.

Scammers recently have been using DHS immigration phone numbers to scam individuals across the country into thinking their identities have been stolen, according to a recent warn from the DHS's Office of Inspector General. The perpetrators are identifying themselves as government employees with "U.S. immigration."

The caller IDs on the phony calls often has appeared as "DHS HQ Operator" at (202) 282-8000 and "DHS Civil Rights and Civil Liberties" at (202) 401-1474, officials said.

These scammers have obtained personal information from callers by telling the victims their identities have been stolen, then threatening them with arrest unless they make immediate payments through various channels. Some individuals also have been contacted by scammers via email with an address ending in "uscis.org," authorities said.

Government agencies recommend registering your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry, so if you still receive telemarketing calls, there is a good chance the call is a scam. Also, use caution with caller ID, as "spoofing" calls will change the phone number that appears on your phone's screen. 

"While we investigate the situation, we would like to remind the public that DHS never uses its HQ Operator or CRCL number to make outgoing calls of this nature," DHS said in a statement. Individuals receiving phone calls from these numbers should not provide any personal information. It continues to be perfectly safe to place calls to the DHS HQ Operator and CRCL numbers, and DHS officials may continue to be contacted by dialing the DHS HQ Operator number."

If you or someone you know has received a scam call like this, call the DHS Office of Inspector General hotline at (800) 323-8603 or file an online complaint here.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Scams Philadelphia United States Security Public Safety

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles trade rumors: A look at Michael Bennett and Duke Johnson
030419MichaelBennett

Investigations

Police arrest driver in wrong-way chase on I-95 from Philly airport
Carroll - Traffic on I-95

Late Night

John Oliver dredges up Philly's destruction of hitchBOT on 'Last Week Tonight'
hitchBOT Gritty John Oliver

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030319AJBrown

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved