World Cup play area brings lawn games to City Hall

As Philly gets ready for the World Cup in June, the city now has a miniature soccer pitch with lawn games outside City Hall.

The 7,000-square-foot field was unveiled Friday at Dilworth Park, giving visitors a place to lounge, play corn hole and join other activities planned at City Hall in the coming months. There are no goals on the field, and people who want to kick around a soccer ball will need to bring their own.

Philly is hosting six World Cup matches in June and July. They'll be played at Lincoln Financial Field, culminating with a knockout-round match on the Fourth of July as the city marks the nation's 250th anniversary.

The pitch at Dilworth Park was created in a partnership between Center City District, which manages the plaza, and electricity provider NRG. Officials said there will be giveaways and community events at the pitch from April through early October.

Elsewhere in the city, plans are also underway for a pair of mini soccer pitches to be installed at Tip Top Playground in Northern Liberties before the start of the World Cup. The fields at the playground will have goals and can be used for pickup games, including at night. The nonprofit Street Soccer USA is partnering with Visa and Bank of America to bring similar fields to each of the U.S. cities that will host matches during the international tournament.