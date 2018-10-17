Have a James Beard-worthy dinner at Townsend this weekend

On Monday, chef Townsend Wentz was in New York City, cooking at the James Beard House, the headquarters of the James Beard Foundation.

The Philly chef, who owns the French bistro Townsend, Italian BYOB A Mano and Spanish restaurant Oloroso, created a four-course menu highlighting his three establishments' cuisines.

Starting today, Philadelphians will have the opportunity to enjoy the "Tour de Fork" dinner at Townsend, located on East Passyunk Avenue, for $85 per person.

The dinner will be served through Monday, Oct. 22, and will take the place of the restaurant's tasting menu. Below are more details on each course.

• 1st Course: Marinated Spanish tuna, late-summer tomatoes, gazpacho vinaigrette, squid ink "cordón"

• 2nd Course: Poached halibut with Ossetra caviar, kohlrabi and uni-seaweed emulsion

• 3rd Course: Pastinaca Cappelletti with stewed rabbit, lavender and onion

• 4th Course: Vension "en Crepinette" with pumpkin, sunchokes and red wine salmis

• Dessert: Smoked chocolate budino with hazelnut-chocolate crumble

Also, an optional wine pairing is available for $65.

Tour de Fork: The Romance of France, Italy and Spain

Available through Monday, Oct. 22

Beginning at 5 p.m. | $85 per person; $65 for optional wine pairing

Townsend

1623 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

(267) 639-3203



