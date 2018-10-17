More Events:

October 17, 2018

Have a James Beard-worthy dinner at Townsend this weekend

The special menu, only available for a limited time, highlights cuisine from France, Italy and Spain

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dinners
fork and knife Photo by Kaboompics.com/ from Pexels

On Monday, chef Townsend Wentz was in New York City, cooking at the James Beard House, the headquarters of the James Beard Foundation

The Philly chef, who owns the French bistro Townsend, Italian BYOB A Mano and Spanish restaurant Oloroso, created a four-course menu highlighting his three establishments' cuisines.

Starting today, Philadelphians will have the opportunity to enjoy the "Tour de Fork" dinner at Townsend, located on East Passyunk Avenue, for $85 per person.

RELATED: Where to go for some of the best pasta around Philly | Rittenhouse's Tinto restaurant closes until Halloween for filming of Chadwick Boseman film "17 Bridges"

The dinner will be served through Monday, Oct. 22, and will take the place of the restaurant's tasting menu. Below are more details on each course. 

• 1st Course: Marinated Spanish tuna, late-summer tomatoes, gazpacho vinaigrette, squid ink "cordón"
• 2nd Course: Poached halibut with Ossetra caviar, kohlrabi and uni-seaweed emulsion
• 3rd Course: Pastinaca Cappelletti with stewed rabbit, lavender and onion
• 4th Course: Vension "en Crepinette" with pumpkin, sunchokes and red wine salmis
• Dessert: Smoked chocolate budino with hazelnut-chocolate crumble

Also, an optional wine pairing is available for $65.

Tour de Fork: The Romance of France, Italy and Spain

Available through Monday, Oct. 22
Beginning at 5 p.m. | $85 per person; $65 for optional wine pairing
Townsend
1623 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 639-3203

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Dinners Philadelphia Passyunk Restaurants

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

15 bold Sixers predictions (and explanations) for the 2018-19 season
101618_Embiid-Simmons_usat

Business

Owner of Ocean City's Manco & Manco pizza freed from prison
Manco & Manco

Holidays

Not sure what to do for Halloween? Here's a list of 15 events in Philly
Carroll - Halloween Decorations

Television

Upcoming FX series described as feminist 'Black Mirror' based on work of Philly writer
her body and other parties

Eagles

What they're saying: How the latest NFL trade rumors impact the Eagles
101618_Amari-Cooper_usat

Addiction

Surgeon General: Alternative opioid addiction strategies more viable than safe injection sites
Jerome_Adams_Surgeon_General

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.