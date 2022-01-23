Divisional round NFL playoffs open thread: Sunday games edition

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is the best weekend of pro football, in my opinion, with two games on Saturday, two games on Sunday, and the pretenders already weeded out.

The two Saturday games were entertaining throwback defensive struggles, with a pair of No. 1 seeds being one and done. In the early game, the Cincinnati Bengals turned a late interception into a game-winning field goal, ending the Tennessee Titans' season. But the late night game was the true gem, as the San Francisco 49ers couldn't do much on offense all night, but they survived on the strength of some huge plays on special teams, sending Aaron Rodgers (AKA Throw Rogan) home, where he is now free to do more research on public health matters.

Can we get two more equally entertaining games on Sunday, please? The Sunday games:

Rams at Buccaneers, 3:00 p.m. EST, NBC Bills at Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. EST, CBS

In case you missed our divisional round picks, you can find them here. Feel free to discuss the Saturday games in the comment section below.

