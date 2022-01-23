More Sports:

January 23, 2022

Divisional round NFL playoffs open thread: Sunday games edition

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112322TomBradyAaronDonald Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

It's Tom Brady vs. Aaron Donald for the right to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is the best weekend of pro football, in my opinion, with two games on Saturday, two games on Sunday, and the pretenders already weeded out.

The two Saturday games were entertaining throwback defensive struggles, with a pair of No. 1 seeds being one and done. In the early game, the Cincinnati Bengals turned a late interception into a game-winning field goal, ending the Tennessee Titans' season. But the late night game was the true gem, as the San Francisco 49ers couldn't do much on offense all night, but they survived on the strength of some huge plays on special teams, sending Aaron Rodgers (AKA Throw Rogan) home, where he is now free to do more research on public health matters.

Can we get two more equally entertaining games on Sunday, please? The Sunday games:

  1. Rams at Buccaneers, 3:00 p.m. EST, NBC
  2. Bills at Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. EST, CBS

MORE: Divisional round NFL playoff picks | Eagles stay or go: Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon | WTS: Gannon the 'front-runner' for Texans job. Should he be? Who would replace him?

In case you missed our divisional round picks, you can find them here. Feel free to discuss the Saturday games in the comment section below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL open thread

Featured

Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Buying a home in Philly this year? Here's what to expect
Limited - Four Seasons Week 2

This Monday: Career Fair at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon
Jonathan-Gannon-Nick-Sirianni_Eagles_011821_USAT

Sponsored

Selling your old home doesn't need to stop you from buying your next one
Limited - Houwzer - Home 2022

Development

Philly begins process examining redevelopment future of the Roundhouse, seeks public input
Philadelphia police headquarters Roundhouse

Health News

People who got COVID-19 boosters are less likely to get breakthrough infections, New Jersey data shows
NJ COVID Breakthrough Cases

Food & Drink

Unity Recovery to start new businesses in Northwest Philly, furthering mission to keep recovery in public view
Unity Recovery

Entertainment

Philly POPS Orchestra bringing David Bowie classics to The Met for one-night performance
David Bowie Philly POPS

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved