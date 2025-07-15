Does the national media really 'disrespect' Jalen Hurts, or is the truth somewhere between?

The word "disrespect" has been thrown around quite a bit this spring and summer, especially when it comes to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and where the national media and NFL pundits have ranked him among the game's best at his position.

The perception of Hurts outside the Delaware Valley is clearly much blurrier than inside, where the Super Bowl MVP might be the most popular local athlete and, according to a very large – or just very loud – faction of the base, one of the very best quarterbacks currently playing the sport.

A lot of local sports chatter lately centers on why Hurts is not only considered outside the upper crust of the NFL's quarterback fraternity, but not even among the top five.

In our recent "Jalen Hurts snub tracker," four prominent sports media outlets kept Hurts outside their five. His highest ranking, seventh overall, ironically came from NBC's Chris Simms – who Eagles fans commonly criticize as biased (his dad played for the Giants), unfair, and stubborn, given that it's become an annual rite of spring for Simms to rank Hurts lower than several other quarterbacks.

ESPN's annual ranking, which some see as more credible because it involves surveying scores of league executives, coaches and scouts, placed Hurts as the NFL's ninth-best quarterback.



So, which is it?

Is it that countless media outlets and people involved in the game are simply all biased against the Eagles and Hurts, or are the diehards who believe Hurts is a top-five QB perhaps guilty of their own leans and homer tendencies?



The truth, as usual, is somewhere in between. The reality is that, for a few reasons, Hurts is a difficult comparison to his contemporaries.

But for all the gray area that makes Hurts difficult to measure against other QBs, the biggest reason that he's become such a debate topic is crystal clear: People who played the game, are employed in the game, and study the game clearly have an archetype of what they believe an elite quarterback is – and that archetype is someone who throws the ball more often than Hurts does and produces more passing yards and touchdown passes than Hurts does.

Hurts doesn't throw the ball nearly as much as many other NFL quarterbacks, a fact that is clearly held against him in the court of national punditry. Not once in his four full seasons as a starter has Hurts finished in the top 10 in pass attempts, and last year there were 21 quarterbacks who attempted more passes than Hurts, 15 of whom attempted 100 or more passes than Hurts.

It's fair to question if Hurts' 69-percent completion rate and 1.4-percent interception rate in 2024 would stick if he had passed the ball, on average, as much as those who threw the ball 100 more times than he did.

In 2023, when Hurts threw a career-high 538 passes, his completion percentage (65.4) ranked 11th among QBs with more than 400 passes, and his interception rate (2.8) was the third-worst among QBs who threw more than 400 passes.

Like it or not, pass volume and success within that volume are typically taken into account when measuring QBs against each other.

In an era of 4,000-yard, 40-touchdown passers – there were three in 2024 – Hurts last year posted a career-low 2,903 passing yards and just 18 passing touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in nearly 20 years who started at least 12 games to win a Super Bowl and throw for less than 3,000 yards and 18 or fewer touchdowns.

The last quarterback to win a Super Bowl with those pedestrian passing stats was Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 2005, his second season as a pro. After the 2005 season, ESPN did its ranking of top NFL quarterbacks, and Roethlisberger finished 10th.

But using one season to measure Hurts against other quarterbacks probably isn't fair, and it can't just be ignored that the Eagles featured Saquon Barkley and the NFL's second-ranked rushing attack, which was a reason they didn't lean more heavily on Hurts' right arm.

So let's widen the lens using a three-year average. Over the past three seasons, Hurts has averaged 3,487 passing yards and 452 pass attempts per season. Here's a list of quarterbacks in the past 25 years who've started at least 12 games in a season and thrown for 3,487 yards or fewer on 452 or fewer attempts and won a Super Bowl that year:

QB Year Russell Wilson 2013 Ben Roethlisberger 2005 Brad Johnson 2002 Tom Brady 2001 John Elway 1998 Troy Aikman 1995 Troy Aikman 1993





How many of these quarterbacks were considered top-five at the time of these Super Bowl wins? Elway, perhaps, although he was on the downside of his career at that point. Brady in 2001 had just wrapped up his second season. Wilson in 2013 was not considered as good as his peers such as Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers or even Roethlisberger.

Aikman is an interesting comp for Hurts, as he was also considered the beneficiary of having an elite offensive line and elite skill position players around him. He wasn't typically discussed in the same breath as Joe Montana, John Elway, Steve Young, Brett Favre or even ring-less Dan Marino, but Aikman was still a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champ, is a lock for Canton. Later in his career, as his passing prowess developed, Big Ben twice led the NFL in passing yards, with nearly 5,000 yards in 2015 and then more than 5,200 yards in 2018. But he wasn't viewed as an elite QB after his first Super Bowl win.



If Hurts ever cracks the 4,000-yard plateau, and the Eagles are a playoff team, Hurts will surely get more credit as an elite QB than he's getting now.

But if not, could Eagles fans just be happy with Hurts being on a Hall of Fame trajectory even if he's never considered among the top five at his position?

Can everyone be OK with Hurts being the Troy Aikman of his generation?

