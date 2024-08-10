More News:

August 10, 2024

Double shooting in North Philly leaves one victim in critical condition, police say

One victim of the Friday night double shooting is in critical condition and the other is stable, according to authorities.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
North Philly shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police say a double shooting at North 24th and Nicholas streets Friday at 10:14 p.m. resulted in two men hospitalized, with one in critical condition while the other is recovering.

Two men were hospitalized after a double shooting in North Philly Friday night, according to police.

The incident happened at North 24th and Nicholas streets at 10:14 p.m., police say. Responding officers arrived at the scene to find a 37-year-old man who was injured.

MORE: 4-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run in Cobbs Creek, police say

The 37-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttock. Police took him to a hospital where he was placed in stable condition. A 47-year-old man injured in the same incident arrived at a hospital by private vehicle, and he is in critical condition.

Police say that no weapons have been recovered and have not made any statements on suspects or motivations. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information regarding the shooting can contact Philly Police's Shooting Investigations Group at (215) 686-8270.

Several other shooting incidents took place in the Philadelphia area in the past week. Police are investigating the death of William Torres-Espinal, 25, who crashed on Roosevelt Blvd. Wednesday afternoon and was found with a gunshot wound in his chest.

On the same day, a 32-year-old man was found shot and killed outside a North Philly shopping center. That afternoon, police found a man in his mid-20s dead in West Philly with a gunshot wound to his back. 

That evening, 19-year-old Kydair Strickland was shot in the left shoulder and died of his wound later. No arrests have been made in any of these cases.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings North Philadelphia Crime Police Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Do you know these fun facts about the stunning New Jersey Shore?
Limited - Cape May County - Sailboat

The Jersey Cape has an exciting lineup of events scheduled this month

Just In

Must Read

Demonstrations

Rittenhouse church ends bike-lane parking on Sundays
Bike lanes Spruce

Sponsored

Your guide to a day of family fun at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Women's Health

Stronger pain medications should be offered during IUD placements, CDC says
IUD pain

Shopping

Auntie Anne's has created a perfume that smells like its pretzels
auntie anne's perfume

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Kyle Schwarber's three-homer game nets series win over Dodgers
Schwarber 8.8.24

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week returns Sept. 8-21
Center City Restaurant Week

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved