Double shooting in North Philly leaves one victim in critical condition, police say

Two men were hospitalized after a double shooting in North Philly Friday night, according to police.

The incident happened at North 24th and Nicholas streets at 10:14 p.m., police say. Responding officers arrived at the scene to find a 37-year-old man who was injured.

The 37-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttock. Police took him to a hospital where he was placed in stable condition. A 47-year-old man injured in the same incident arrived at a hospital by private vehicle, and he is in critical condition.

Police say that no weapons have been recovered and have not made any statements on suspects or motivations. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information regarding the shooting can contact Philly Police's Shooting Investigations Group at (215) 686-8270.

Several other shooting incidents took place in the Philadelphia area in the past week. Police are investigating the death of William Torres-Espinal, 25, who crashed on Roosevelt Blvd. Wednesday afternoon and was found with a gunshot wound in his chest.

On the same day, a 32-year-old man was found shot and killed outside a North Philly shopping center. That afternoon, police found a man in his mid-20s dead in West Philly with a gunshot wound to his back.

That evening, 19-year-old Kydair Strickland was shot in the left shoulder and died of his wound later. No arrests have been made in any of these cases.