Doug Pederson: Nick Foles will start vs. Texans, but no IR for Carson Wentz

In stark contrast to last week's cryptic and frustrating press conference, Doug Pederson was right to the point Monday, just about 12 hours after leading the Eagles to one of the biggest upsets in team history.

"It's going to be Nick [Foles]," Pederson said, when asked who would play next week against the Texans as the Eagles chase a playoff spot. "Where Carson is rest-wise, another week of rest will help Carson."

Foles was thrust back into the starting role in L.A. and seemed to revitalize the Eagles offense, as the ground game found itself established and opened up the long ball for the gun-slinging back up QB. He wasn't as good as he was as Super Bowl MVP, but he played exceptionally well as the defense showed up to get the Eagles to 7-7.

Wentz, meanwhile, continues to rest and rehab from a stress fracture in his back. His 2018 season, according to Pederson, is not over.

"We will not put Carson on IR," Pederson said. "It's a couple things. We've gotten a little more information, and I don't like to put players in boxes. He'll be listed as week-to-week; we will not put him on IR and obviously when he's healthy, he's our quarterback, and we'll go from that."

So Foles is still the backup filling in for the injured starter. Wentz, it seems, could still return — but the only reason he would return would be due to proficient play from Foles extending their season.

Pederson says Foles is the starter for this week at least, but wouldn't commit further down the road to Week 17 in Washington or a potential playoff game.

Foles could play himself out of a job, as the Eagles have an outside but still realistic shot at making the Wild Card.

"It's a bridge we'll cross when we get there, we have a lot of football left," the coach said.

