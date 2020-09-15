'A League of Their Own' to be screened at drive-in movie night hosted by PSPCA

The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting a drive-in movie night in the parking lot of the South Philly IKEA on Christopher Columbus Boulevard this October.

Family-friendly favorite "A League of Their Own," which follows sisters Dottie Hinson and Kit Keller as they join the first female professional baseball league, will be shown on the outdoor screen.

"During the pandemic, raising funds for our lifesaving mission has been extremely challenging," said Gillian Kocher, director of public relations at the PSPCA. "With nearly all of our in-person events cancelled, we are thrilled that with the help of IKEA we can finally host a socially distanced event."



Priority seating is available for those who want to park up front at the drive-in. First row spots are available for a donation of $200, while second row spots cost $150.

General admission tickets, where parking will be first come, first served, are available for a donation of $40 per car. The IKEA parking lot will be able to accommodate around 100 cars for the event.



Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the movie starting around 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

6-9 p.m. | $40 per car

IKEA

2206 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148