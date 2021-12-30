FCM Hospitality launches Dry January happy hour with new mocktails

As the new year starts, so does Dry January — the time-honored tradition of going alcohol-free for the first month of the year.

FCM Hospitality — the bar and restaurant collective responsible for Morgan's Pier, Harper's Garden, Lola's Garden, and Parks on Tap — is gearing up for Dry January with their new Mocktail Happy Hour. The expanded menus will feature new mocktails at five of their locations, with details and hours below.



"After the holidays everyone needs some sort of reboot," said Matt Deutsch, FCM Hospitality's beverage director. "Some people drink a little heavier during the holiday season. Taking a month off is a great way to get yourself back to even and do a reset."

Beginning Monday, January 3, Philadelphia's indoor dining vaccine mandate goes into effect at all bars and restaurants across the city. Be sure to pack your vaccine card (or take a photo) before heading out to eat.

Whether planning to take part, or simply looking for deals on zero-proof drinks, Dry January can be exciting for everyone.



Open for Happy Hour every Monday to Friday from 3-5 p.m., Harper's will serve mocktails for both indoor and outdoor dining, as well as in their greenhouses.

Some of their zero-proof stylings include Moon Drop Lemonade with moon-drop grapes, blackberry ginger soda, mulled hot cider, and their Fig Vanilla Palmer, made with vanilla, lemonade, and iced tea.

Location: 31 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Lola's Mocktail Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9-11 p.m., with availability exclusive to the bar.

Their offerings include blackberry ginger soda, spicy pineapple with grilled pineapple juice and fresno pepper extract, spiced apple cider, fig strawberry lemonade, and cucumber-basil butterfly, made with butterfly pea tea.

Location: 51 St. Georges Rd., Ardmore, PA 19003









Craft Hall's happy hour is open Wednesday through Friday from 4-6 p.m., and features dining both indoors and outdoors, as well as puppy porch.

Their mocktail offerings include strawberry lemonade and Peach Palmer, as well as seasonal drinks like apple cider spritzers and cranberry splash.

901 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Juno, one of FCM's Mexican eateries, will host their Mocktail Happy Hour from Monday through Thursday, from 4-6 p.m. They have available seating both indoors and outdoors, as well as their dining room and greenhouses.

They have a full line-up of non-alcoholic flavored margaritas, including blood orange, strawberry, pineapple, spicy, mango, blackberry, and hot honey flavors.

Location: 1033 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Another FCM Mexican spot, Rosy's is hosting their Mocktail Happy Hour Monday through Thursday from 3-5 p.m., with both indoor, outdoor, bar, and dining room seating.

They also have a full line of non-alcoholic flavored margaritas, which include passionfruit, mango, blood orange, strawberry, pineapple, and habanero flavors.

Location: 2220 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103