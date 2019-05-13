Eagles 2019 single-game tickets to go on sale Tuesday

Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday, May 14th, at 10:00 a.m. EST, the team announced Monday morning.

You can purchase tickets by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household. The Eagles' home schedule is as follows:

• Week 1, Sunday, 9/8, Washington at Eagles, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 3, Sunday, 9/22, Lions at Eagles, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 5, Sunday, 10/6, Jets at Eagles, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 9: Sunday, 11/3, Bears at Eagles, 1:00 p.m.

• Week 11, Sunday, 11/17, Patriots at Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 12, Sunday, 11/24, Seahawks at Eagles, 8:20 p.m.

• Week 14, Monday, 12/9, Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m.

• Week 16, Sunday, 12/22, Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Way back in the day before I covered the team, I used to buy tickets at 10:00 a.m. sharp, and there was always a debate whether to go for the better games, or the higher likelihood of being able to secure tickets by choosing a less popular option.

And so, while you can make those decisions for yourselves, I'll give my own rankings of game appeal, from most appealing to least appealing:

Patriots, Week 11: The Super Bowl rematch. Cowboys, Week 16: This game could have huge playoff implications. Washington, Week 1: Opening day is always great, and the weather should be warm. Bears, Week 9: Double-doink rematch. Should be great football weather the first week of November. Seahawks, Week 12: Can the Eagles finally beat this team that has owned them? Giants, Week 14: The Eagles own the Giants, but the games have been closer lately. If you like night games, this one could be of more appeal to you. (They do nothing for me.) Lions, Week 3: The weather should be nice. That's about all I have for this one. Jets, Week 5: If you like watching wins, this is probably your safest bet.

And then, of course, there are the two preseason games. My sister takes my young daughter to one of those every year, and I don't have to worry about drunken idiots screaming profanities around her. So those are good for younger kids, but otherwise, you would obviously never choose to pay for preseason tickets unless you're an insane person.

