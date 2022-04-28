Eagles 2022 mock draft roundup: Local guys edition

The day of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is finally here. In case you missed our final seven-round Eagles-only mock draft or my lone full first-round mock draft, be sure to check those out. Here's who some of the other local beats are projecting to the Eagles in Round 1, submitted without commentary of my own.

Pick 11 (trade up from 15) Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia: Howie Roseman’s best first-round moments have come when he’s moved up into the top 13. And he’s not afraid to trade within the division, as last year showed.

Jeff then has the Eagles trading back from 18 to 29 with the Chiefs, and then out of the first round with a second trade with the Falcons.

The explanation at Pick 18:

Brett Veach has 12 picks, and the scuttlebutt is that he doesn’t plan on using all of them. Moving up to acquiring a weapon after the Tyreek Hill trade seems like a good way to expend two.

The explanation at Pick 29:

It’s possible the Eagles draft a first-round receiver for the third straight year, but I can see Roseman doing whatever he can to trade out of the late first for more Day 2 picks.

Pick 15: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State: Consider this a dream scenario for both the Eagles and Wilson, who grew up as a diehard fan of the team. It’s entirely possible Wilson goes inside the top 10, but if he slips this far, it would be a no-brainer for the Eagles to scoop up the savvy receiver who’s received comparisons to Stefon Diggs. The Eagles would become just the second team in NFL history to draft a receiver in the first round in three consecutive years. Alabama’s Jameson Williams is another personal favorite; if general manager Howie Roseman is convinced by one of the top receiver prospects, it also wouldn’t be surprising if he traded up to catapult the Falcons, Jets, and other receiver-needy teams to nab the top guys on his board. Pick 18: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State: Mentioned atop a group of elite pass rushers that also features Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Johnson might sneakily develop into the best of his class. After transferring from Georgia to Florida State, Johnson thrived in his lone season with the Seminoles. If there’s an early run of quarterbacks or receivers during the first half of Day 1, don’t count out Johnson sliding to the Eagles, who happily would welcome his services after they finished 31st in the league in sacks. He’ll be an immediate contributor at the next level.

Technically, Sheil is a bigtime national guy, but he'll always be local in my heart.

Pick 15: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: The Eagles try to move up to No. 10 for Kyle Hamilton, but Jets GM Joe Douglas decides he wants Hamilton for himself. Then the Eagles try to swap picks with the Ravens at No. 14 for Jordan Davis, but the two sides can’t agree on fair compensation, and Baltimore just takes Davis. Ultimately, the Eagles stay put. The choice comes down to Olave and Purdue edge defender George Karlaftis, and they settle on Olave. Afterward, Roseman calls Olave the best route runner in this year’s class and points to the recent monster contracts signed by veteran wide receivers as a reason to target a rookie at the position. Nick Sirianni raves about Olave’s intangibles. “This guy knows ball,” Sirianni says. The Eagles hope that Olave and DeVonta Smith finally offer them stability at wide receiver. Pick 29 (trade back from 18): Travis Jones, DT, UConn: The Eagles swap picks with the Kansas City Chiefs, who target Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks. The Eagles get a second-rounder (No. 62) this year and a conditional third in 2023 in return. With Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave both entering the final years of their contracts, Jones (6-foot-4, 325) gives the Eagles a versatile, athletic defensive tackle with upside.

Pick 12 (trade up from 15): Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: I’m convinced Howie Roseman wants to come out of this draft with a difference-maker at the top and that he’ll trade up to do so. If Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker, Derek Stingley or Ahmad Gardner falls to the back end of the top 10, I think Roseman will be interested in moving up for one of those premium players at premium positions. If those four are off the board, I think he’ll explore a smaller jump to move up for Jordan Davis or Hamilton. In this scenario, Davis is off the board in the top 10 as well. Pick 28: Travis Jones, DT, UConn: The Eagles have famously followed Sheil’s lead before, so why stop now? We know the Eagles would love to add help to the defensive line, and the well at defensive tackle will dry up quicker this year than it will on the edge, where there are plenty of enticing Day 2 options. This has also historically been a sweet spot for productive defensive tackles. At 6-4, 325 pounds, Jones gives the Eagles a body type they don’t really have in the defensive tackle room and could pair with Milton Williams to form an exciting tandem moving forward. Jordan Davis’ otherworldly combine performance also overshadowed how good of an athlete Jones is for his size. He also has more sacks than Davis despite playing one fewer season of college ball.

Pick 15: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia: My guess is the Eagles will be active in trying to trade into the bottom of the top 10 and should try to make Kyle Hamilton a target. Davis might even require a short trade up to jump Minnesota or Baltimore, although I could see him falling to No. 15 and being a sensible pick for the Eagles. Look at Davis similarly to the DeVonta Smith pick last season — an elite performer from the national champions who can be a foundational player on defense. Davis still must show he can affect the passer, but the Eagles will gamble on almost impossible-to-find size and traits to make that happen. Pick 18: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: The Eagles could look to move down from this pick — especially if they move up from No. 15. It would be ideal if Jameson Williams or Garrett Wilson fell here, but Olave is an easy player to see the Eagles getting behind in this range if there’s an early run on wide receivers. Nick Sirianni appreciates receivers who are in the right place at the right time, and that’s what Olave would give the Eagles. He runs precise routes, makes tough catches and can also help the Eagles with explosive plays. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky compared Olave to Keenan Allen, who’s a Sirianni favorite.

Pick 15: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia: I went back-and-forth between Davis and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton for the Eagles first pick. I do believe Hamilton will fall outside of the top 10, and if he does, I think the Eagles will try to make a move up the board to get him. They know they need a difference-making safety for Jonathan Gannon’s defense, they have close to nothing at the position right now and tried to give big money to a safety this offseason.

Pick 18: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama: Williams wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the torn ACL he suffered in January. He still might not make it to No. 18. But when projecting who the Eagles will end up with at the end of the first round, Williams is on the short list. It is possible they might have to move up to get him a few spots from No. 18 (or No. 15), but I think Williams is a player the Eagles are willing to maneuver for.

Tim made the Eagles' picks in ESPN's "NFL Nation" first-round mock.

Pick 15: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama: Davis would have been the pick if Baltimore didn't snatch him. It wouldn't be a bad idea for general manager Howie Roseman to make a small trade up for the 6-foot-6, 341-pound line wrecker. While picking a receiver in the first round for a third consecutive year is less than ideal, Williams is the best player available. His game-changing speed will be worth the wait as he recovers from ACL surgery on his left knee. Paired with fellow Alabama standouts Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles' offense will be extra explosive with the addition of Williams, who averaged 19.9 yards per reception and racked up 15 touchdowns last season.

Pick 18: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington: It would be a mild upset if the Eagles don't walk away with a defensive lineman with one of their two first-round picks. Both George Karlaftis and Devonte Wyatt make sense in this spot. And who knows, maybe they'll even have a discussion about quarterback Kenny Pickett at this pick. But defensive back is screaming for help. The Eagles are still without a starting corner opposite Darius Slay. They've seemingly kept the spot open should they land a CB early. McDuffie didn't fill up the stat sheet at Washington but has traits to be successful in man or zone coverage and played with a physicality that will speak to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Pick 15: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State: Some of the names being bandied about in the NovaCare Complex in a serious way are Jermaine Johnson, Jameson Williams, Jordan Davis, Derek Stingley, Jr., DeVonte Wyatt, Trent McDuffie, and Chris Olave. Wilson was presumed to be gone at this spot for most of the process so it should be an easy pivot.

Pick 18: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington: I think the Eagles would rather go defensive line and it comes down to Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt vs. Washington CB Trent McDuffie. With trepidation, you have to lean McDuffie, who is a cleaner prospect and a better fit.

Pick 15: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama: The thinking is that Garrett Wilson will go to the New York Jets at 10, Kyle Hamilton goes to Washington at 11, Derek Stingley goes 12 to the Vikings, and Jordan Davis goes to the Ravens at 14. That would leave Williams to the Eagles, who can certainly wait a month or so of the regular season while Williams finishes off rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in mid-January. He’s the best WR in this class, which is solid but doesn’t have anybody with draft grades higher than the three receivers who went in the first round last year: Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith. Pick 30 (trade back from 18): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia: Yes, it finally happens - the Eagles take a safety for the first time in the first round. Cine is just one in a long line of gifted defenders who led the Bulldogs to the national championship in January.

Pick 15: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: The Eagles will have to move up to get Hamilton, easily the best safety in the draft. They could have to go as high as No. 9 to get ahead of the Jets. So they'll package the No. 15 pick, which they got from Miami, their second-round pick and Dillard to do it. They might even throw in a Day 2 pick next year as well. It'll be worth it for the 6-4 Hamilton, who can cover receivers deep, tackle near the line of scrimmage and has the height and strength to cover tight ends.

Pick 18: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia: The Eagles will trade back with this pick acquired from the Saints in order to recoup the pick needed to move up with their other first-round pick (see below). The trade partner could be Green Bay at No. 22 if the Packers are looking to get ahead of New Orleans and New England for a wide receiver. Wyatt will form a dynamic rotation at defensive tackle with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Milton Williams.

Pick 15: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: AGAIN? Yes, again. Needed to get a quality wideout in free agency, weren’t able to do it. So, here we are. Pick 18: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia: Freaky athlete, little bit of a question mark as a pass rusher, but should be a fit for Jonathan Gannon’s system. Fletcher Cox replacement plan.

