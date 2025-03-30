Eagles free agency grade roundup

Now that we're a few weeks removed from the start of NFL free agency, let's take a look around and see how some of the national media types graded the Philadelphia Eagles.

(We gave them a B-, in case you missed that.)

The Eagles will be fine but they lost some of the best free agents to change teams this offseason. Retaining Zack Baun saves the grade.

#JimmySays: Some of the best free agents available in a bad free agency class? Yes. Some of the best players on their own team? Hardly.

The Eagles couldn't compete with the kind of money Milton Williams and Josh Sweat were going to command on the open market, but they did retain Defensive Player of the Year Finalist Zack Baun. Kenyon Green will probably resurrect his career under Jeff Stoutland much like Mekhi Becton did, and A.J. Dillon is an underrated addition in the backfield. Maybe the best addition Philly has made is former Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari -- who probably took a pay cut to join the reigning Super Bowl champions. I didn't expect the Eagles to trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but watch Lewis Cine turn into a legitimate starter now that he's with NFL Georgia.

#JimmySays: It's funny that people just expect former first-round busts to be good in Philly.

No one should ever doubt Howie Roseman's ability to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. However, there might have been too many departures for the front office to replace through free agency, instead hoping to rely on finding key playmakers in the draft. Milton Williams and Josh Sweat leaving puts a big dent in the team's pass rush, while Mekhi Becton's departure puts a hole in the team's offensive line. They're also going to be leaning even more on their rookie defensive backs from last year after moving on from Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Azeez Ojulari is an interesting pickup as an EDGE replacement, and Kenyon Green could be a nice reclamation project for a franchise notorious for developing offensive linemen. Still, the draft is going to have to be where Roseman finds real difference-makers to try to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2025.

#JimmySays: I don't think the Eagles are going to have to rely on another bonkers draft to be Super Bowl contenders again in 2025. They have succession plans at all the positions where they lost key players. Some will work out, some may not. But it's not like any of their losses opened up gaping holes on the roster, with no reasonable fill-in options.

The Super Bowl champions have lost some impact pieces off of their defense, but that is status quo for teams following a championship season. While their team is certainly weaker today than it was at the end of Super Bowl 59, this team remains a well-balanced machine that is as dangerous as anyone. The addition of Dorian Thompson-Robinson isn’t going to turn heads and, in a perfect world for Eagles fans, he wouldn’t play a snap for them, but backing up an athletic quarterback with an athletic quarterback is a logical move as it allows the offense to hold its shape should an injury occur. The Eagles also continued their secondary exodus by trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson away for guard Kenyon Green. Green is a former first-round pick who went bust in Houston, but could step in at right guard for free agent Mekhi Becton. After all, Becton was also a first-round bust before Philly turned him into a capable starter. One positive move the Eagles made before free agency started was to re-sign Zack Baun and keep the status quo at linebacker. However, losing Darius Slay Jr., Milton Williams, and Josh Sweat far outweighs any positive impact of re-signing Baun.

#JimmySays: ProFootballNetwork is apparently unfamiliar with Tanner McKee's work.

The Eagles didn't have a lot of salary cap wiggle room, so they were expected not to be very active in free agency. They managed to re-sign All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million deal, but aside from that, they have focused on adding new players like Josh Uche and Harrison Bryant on cheap, short-term deals. Philadelphia has lost five key defensive players from its Super Bowl 59-winning roster, the most head-scratching of which was C.J. Gardner-Johnson. They sent him to the Texans in a trade involving guard Kenyon Green, who has struggled through three NFL seasons since being a first-round pick. The Eagles figure to be more active in the second wave of free agency as they bargain hunt, but it's hard to feel too good about their offseason to date – even if they were expected to be quiet.

#JimmySays: It's funny to me that of all the Eagles' incoming players, Harrison Bryant was one of the two that was cited.

The Eagles were headed for some personnel drain involving key defensive starters and depth, so they will be counting even more on a young core there around Baun. Luckily, the offense is fine staying status quo.

#JimmySays: Baun was an NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist last season, but the centerpiece of the Eagles' defense is Jalen Carter.

Baun capitalized on his breakout season with a deal that makes him one of the five highest-paid linebackers in the NFL. In New Orleans, he often looked lost transitioning from edge rusher to linebacker, but he found his footing in Philadelphia as an off-ball player, finishing as the league’s highest-graded linebacker last season. Now, he stays with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as he and the Eagles aim to defend their Super Bowl title.

#JimmySays: It's pretty crazy how much the Eagles have taken from the Saints the last 3 or so years.

Eagles cumulative GPA of the above five media outlets above: 2.04

