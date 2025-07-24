Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 2: Jalen Carter becoming a leader

Day 2 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and they practiced on the dreaded (for the media) middle field, where it can be hard to get a great look at the action. Still, as always, we have practice notes.

• The injury report was the same today as it was yesterday. Jalen Carter and Kenyon Green did not practice, while Jihaad Campbell and Cam Jurgens were listed as "limited."



Though Carter didn't practice, he was active and energetic.

After each 11-on-11 series, all the defenders on the field run to their own end zone, before heading back to the sidelines. Carter ran out onto the field during most of those runs and ran with his teammates. At one point, he got in the ear of second-year lineman Gabe Hall and encouraged him to sprint to the end zone, which Hall then did. Otherwise, Carter was just generally engaged in the practice and vocal with his defensive teammates.

Teammates will often take their cues from the best players on the team, sometimes positively, sometimes negatively. It seems that Carter is trying to take on more of a active leadership role in his third season.

• Speaking of those end-of-series runs, there were times last summer in which Jordan Davis would cut off his run a little early and peel off toward the sideline at like the 20 yard line. His conditioning (or lack thereof) has been a source of criticism of Davis for his entire tenure so far with the Eagles.

Davis is clearly slimmed down this year. He very obviously put in work on his conditioning this offseason, and seems to legitimately be #InTheBestShapeOfHisCareer.

He said during his post-practice press conference that he is down 26 pounds from last year.

I watched him specifically today during practice. At times he looked pretty spry, though he did take a few plays off completely. My official "Is Jordan Davis finally in shape?" analysis... Good progress, maybe, still not exactly practicing like Rudy Ruettiger out there.

• Jalen Hurts was sharp today, as he was all spring. He may have only had one or two passes hit the ground, connecting repeatedly with Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith. Two highlights:



He hit DeVonta on an accurate downfield throw (15-20 yards) while rolling to his left. He threw a perfectly placed ball over the middle to Goedert, who was well covered by Jeremiah Trotter. The ball was out in front of Goedert, and Trotter juuuust barely missed getting a fingertip on it. If that pass were any further in front of Goedert, or behind him, it's probably incomplete.

• Of the receivers not named A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith, Terrace Marshall had the best day on Wednesday, and was rewarded today with a handful of first-team reps on Thursday. Today, Jahan Dotson made a few catches while across the middle of the field, both from Hurts and Tanner McKee.

• McKee has looked sharp so far. He also just looks like a seasoned QB2 out there.

A few readers had previously asked if Kyle McCord could potentially push McKee for the QB2 job. That was always going to be a longshot, seeing as (a) McKee has done nothing but look the part the first two years of his career, (b) McKee is now in Year 3 in the offense, and (c) he has actual successful game experience.

McCord has looked good so far, mainly in the spring. He did have a bad overthrow of a wide open E.J. Jenkins today.

But that doesn't look like a competition at all. McKee is going to be the QB2.

Oh, and as for whether McKee could be traded to some team with an injured quarterback, saayyyy, like, the Jets, who saw Justin Fields get carted off today... don't count on that. The Eagles value the QB2 spot, they already have 13 draft picks in 2026, and teams just aren't going to fork over a high enough pick (like, a high 2?) to allow the Eagles to justify leaving that spot open. If the Eagles weren't Super Bowl contenders, then sure. But, you know, they are. Not happening.

• Adoree' Jackson got first-team reps today at corner in place of Kelee Ringo, who had a tough day on Wednesday. Though that was likely the plan all along, it's noteworthy.

• Andrew Mukuba was up first at safety when the Eagles were in nickel, while Cooper DeJean played safety for the second consecutive day when they were in base.

• Jihaad Campbell and fifth-round rookie Smael Mondon were paired together on the second-team defense at linebacker, with Trotter and Zack Baun getting first-team reps.



Campbell and Mondon are quite an athletic pairing. Campbell's spider chart:

And Mondon's:

Those two guys were flying around today.

Between Baun and Trotter and Campbell and Mondon and the eventual return of Nakobe Dean, the Eagles have themselves some pretty exciting depth at linebacker.

