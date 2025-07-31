Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 6: Physical rookie linebackers

Day 6 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was just an 80-minute practice on a humid, sweaty day. Let's just get right to the notes.

• First, injuries:

Did not practice:

WR Zack Baun - back TE E.J. Jenkins - hamstring WR Terrace Marshall - knee S Andrew Mukuba - shoulder WR DeVonta Smith - back EDGE Nolan Smith - concussion

Limited practice:

LB Jihaad Campbell - shoulder iDL Jalen Carter - shoulder RB A.J. Dillon - back C Cam Jurgens - back

Today was the first day that Carter practiced in 11-on-11's. So, you know, he's fine.

Mukuba missed his third straight practice.

• The Eagles' two rookie draft pick linebackers were hitting today. Jihaad Campbell had a rep in which he laid out FB Ben VanSumeren, who looked like he didn't know what hit him. VanSumeren went to the ground and was shaken up on the play. I don't think (?) he returned to the field, unless I missed it. We'll see if he shows up on the injury report tomorrow.

Campbell also got some opportunities to rush the passer from the edge today, but was shut down by rookie OT Myles Hinton, who has quietly had a nice start to camp.

Fifth-round rookie Smael Mondon also had an impressive physical rep today. Tyler Steen pulled across the formation from his spot a RG, and he got popped by Mondon. Steen has like 100 pounds on Mondon, and Steen was the one who went backwards.

That play reminded me a little of when Nolan Smith knocked Elgton Jenkins out of the Wild Card Round game. (Video via @DiBonaNFL)

Mondon is known for his speed and athleticism, but he's proving to be a tough player as well.

• Johnny Wilson had a couple of opportunities to make plays on the football, but couldn't. On one play, a fade pass came his way, and Kelee Ringo had close coverage. Wilson never really came close to making the catch. Later, Wilson was in the back of the end zone, and Tanner McKee fired it high where the 6'6 receiver would have a chance to get it over the smaller DBs. But again, no dice. He neither caught the ball nor got both feet in.



Wilson is a good blocker, and certainly those were tough plays to make, but at some point he probably needs to make a few of them to justify a spot on the roster, right?

The guy who has made those types of plays so far throughout camp has been 6'4 Elijah Cooks. Can Cooks block? Because he's a better pass catcher than Wilson.

(I'll also note here that Cooks had a chance to make a highlight reel play for the fourth straight practice, but he was unable to haul in the contested catch near the sideline, and was also shaken up on the play.)

• Jordan Davis had a good day as a pass rusher. He had a great rep in which he slithered in between Cam Jurgens and Brett Toth (playing LG) for a quick "sack" of Jalen Hurts. And just generally, he was active in the Eagles' backfield. It probably helped that Landon Dickerson had something of a rest day.



• Lane Johnson got something of a rest day today as well. In swing tackle competition news, Matt Pryor got first-team reps at RT.



• Another iDL who flashed today was second-year guy Gabe Hall. He got deep into the backfield for a tackle for loss on a run play. Hall was invisible in camp last year as a UDFA, but he's healthier this season and is making some plays.

• As noted above in the injury section, A.J. Dillon was limited. I didn't see him at all in 11-on-11's. With Dillon out Montrell Johnson got some first-team reps. He had a nifty little cut on one of his runs.

The run of the day went to ShunDerrick Powell, who darted through the line, making several cuts, like a waterbug. He picked his way into the open field for a big gain.

But the most noteworthy running back play was made by Will Shipley. LB Lance Dixon came free through the line on a blitz, and Shipley wiped him out.

Shipley can catch the ball, and he has some big play explosiveness, but can he pass protect? If not, it'll be hard to trust him in a passing down role. He looked good in that area today.

• Third-year pro Eli Ricks has had a solid camp. He had a couple of pass breakups today, as well as a gift INT in the middle of the field when Saquon Barkley fell down on a Hurts pass.

