Eagles 2026 training camp practice notes, Day 1: An initial look at Sean Mannion's offense

It was the first day of school back at the "Jefferson Health Training Complex" on Wednesday, as the Philadelphia Eagles had their first practice of training camp. There are no pads this early in camp, and it was a short practice, but there's plenty to get to.

• Here was the official injury report on the first day of practice:

Placed on the PUP list:

EDGE Jonathan Greenard (pectoral): More on that here.

Did not practice: None.

Limited participants: None!

As noted in our Eagles training camp participation tracker, I don't think I've ever seen an Eagles team with no players listed as either DNP's or limited.

• About half of Jalen Hurts' first-team reps were from under center. I would also say that around half of the first-team reps included some kind of pre-snap motion. There was also fair amount of play action from under center.



Of course, all of that was expected in Sean Mannion's new offense. I thought Hurts had a decent day. It got off to a shaky start when he threw a wounded duck to Dontayvion Wicks, who was running a square in. Quinyon Mitchell nearly intercepted the ugly looking throw.

But Hurts settled in and got better as the day progressed. He hit DeVonta Smith for a nice completion on a similar route run by Wicks. Smith beat Mitchell on the play. We already know that Smith is a good football player, and he's primed for a big season taking over for A.J. Brown as the clear-cut WR1. Last year Mitchell shut Brown down throughout camp, so it'll be a positive sign if Smith can get his share of wins against the cornerback phenom.

The play of the day was a Hurts laser down the seam in 7-on-7's to Darius Cooper, who made a diving grab. The defense was in zone, but Cooper DeJean followed Cooper down the seam from his slot corner spot. Cooper outraced DeJean to the ball and laid out for a great catch.



• There was some sloppiness at times today, with some pre-snap penalties. Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson each had false starts, and Jalen Carter jumped into the neutral zone on one play. That stuff is going to happen on Day 1 of camp. But it seem like Hurts felt comfortable running the offense otherwise, and oh hey he threw a lot over the middle of the field.



• The offensive line depth looked like so:

LT LG C RG RT Jordan Mailata Landon Dickerson Cam Jurgens Tyler Steen Lane Johnson Fred Johnson Michael Jordan Jake Majors Drew Kendall Markel Bell John Ojukwu Myles Hinton Willie Lampkin Micah Morris Cameron Williams Hollin Pierce Jaeden Roberts Willie Lampkin Micah Morris Cameron Williams



No surprises there. As new OL coach Chris Kuper noted during the spring, a lot of the backups are going to cross-train at multiple positions. We'll see Markel Bell play LT and RT, Drew Kendall will play guard and center, Myles Hinton will play guard and tackle, etc. So I wouldn't make too much of the OL depth chart for now until we see patterns forming.

That fourth line was the line that was on the field for the "developmental" portion of practice, when the young guys who don't really get many reps otherwise get a chance to play a little. One alarming note from that session — 2025 fourth-round pick Ty Robinson was one of the developmental guys on defense. Oof.

• Jalyx Hunt had a great day. On one rep he had a 1-on-1 vs. Mailata, who was on an island. Hunt got Mailata leaning outside before jumping back inside with a free path to Hurts, and he got the "sack." On the next play Hunt then beat Mailata to the outside for another "sack," although that one was more of a coverage sack.

Hunt also had a tackle for loss on Tank Bigsby, and he just generally he set the edge well against the run.

Arnold Ebiketie also had a "sack" today. He was actually lined up in the slot feigning coverage before coming on a blitz (I guess) off the left side of the defensive line. Markel Bell noticed him and was ready for it, but Ebiketie still got around the edge on Bell for the sack. I though Ebiketie showed some explosiveness.

• Makai Lemon had one short catch that I saw, maybe two. But what stood out to me about Lemon on Day 1 was that he was often in motion, pre-snap. It feels like Mannion is going to get creative with trying to get Lemon open for easy, short throws.



• Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton both got reps with the second-team offense, just like in the spring. Nick Sirianni said before practice that he "will continue to rotate those guys."

• Cole Payton made a couple of really nice throws. He feathered a gorgeous touch pass in the intermediate-to-deep area of the field near the right sideline to Quez Watkins, who leapt for the catch in between three defenders. That ball was on the money. Payton also hit Britain Covey on what looked like a similar route in almost the exact same area of the field.



After watching Payton during the spring and just one practice here so far this summer, I think that one of his best traits is throwing with touch.

• Turnovers — creating takeaways and preventing giveaways — will be a focus throughout training camp, as always. "Peanut Punch" drill here:



Grab and rip drill here:

And a catch-and-tuck ball security drill here:

Big Dom loves walking in front of my videos, apparently.

The Eagles will be back at practice Thursday morning.