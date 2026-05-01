Eagles 2027 mock draft roundup

Let's squeeze every last drop out of the mock draft page view cash cow, shall we?



Pick 24: Teitum Tuioti, EDGE, Oregon (Dane Brugler, The Athletic)

It was hard to study the Oregon defense last season without seeing No. 44 disrupting plays, using his blend of strength and swarming speed.

#JimmySays: Of the seven 2027 mock drafts included in this post, five are edge rushers, and two are offensive tackles.

Jonathan Greenard is under contract for four years, while Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt are both under contract for at least the next two. If the Eagles feel like they will not be able to re-sign Smith and Hunt to long-term deals, then edge would certainly make sense.

Pick 23: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU (Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated)

The Eagles drafted monstrous Miami tackle Markel Bell in the third round with hopes he’ll be their eventual Lane Johnson replacement, but Seaton has a case to be a top-10 pick next year and may be too good to pass up. A two-year starter at left tackle for Colorado, the 6' 5", 330-pound Seaton has the foot quickness to mirror speed rushers and the strength to anchor against power-based rushers. He’ll be tested often by SEC competition this fall, but his background suggests he’s ready for it.

#JimmySays: We'll get an early indication in training camp if Bell has something. You can usually tell pretty quickly.

Pick 24: Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, LSU (Cooper Petagna, CBS)

After recording 9.5 sacks in his lone season in Oxford, Umanmielen followed Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge. A twitchy mover with an explosive first step and closing speed, he'll look to build on the most productive season of his career.

#JimmySays: I remember profiling a Princely Umanmielen, also an edge rusher, a couple years ago. He got drafted by the Panthers last year. This is Princely's brother.

Pick 23: A.J. Holmes, Jr., "EDGE," Texas Tech (Daire Carragher, PFF)

The Eagles need long-term solutions on the edge. They have already taken a step in the right direction by landing Jonathan Greenard in a $100 million deal via trade. Holmes was an integral piece of one of the most ferocious defensive lines in college football last season. He will have more to prove in 2026 without David Bailey and Lee Hunter drawing attention, but Holmes projects as a high-level run defender at a minimum.

#JimmySays: PFF is calling Holmes an edge rusher for some reason. He is an interior defensive lineman, not an edge. I do actually think iDL will make sense next year with Moro Ojomo potentially leaving in free agency.

Pick 26: Teitum Tuioti, EDGE, Oregon (Rob Rang, FOX)

Overshadowed by all the returning defensive talent in Eugene, Tuioti doesn’t get his fair share of the hype in the media, but scouts are excited about his polished game and physical nature. Violent at the point of attack with a dense, powerful frame, Tuioti sets the edge with the best of them and is a proven sack artist as well, recording 17 QB takedowns in three years of college play.

#JimmySays: That's two votes for Tuioti.

Pick 23: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon (Brett Sobleski, b/r)

While the Philadelphia Eagles traded for Jonathan Greenard over the weekend, Nolan Smith is entering a contract year (barring the decision on his fifth-year rookie option) and Jalyx Hunt only has two years left on his deal. Considering Philadelphia is paying Greenard a lot of money, a restocked shelf among edge-rushers is an obvious pathway forward, particularly with how much general manager Howie Roseman prefers a loaded defensive front. Matayo Uiagalelei could have been a Day 2 pick in this year's draft class before opting to return to Oregon. At 6'5" and 272 pounds, he has good size and moves well despite a larger frame. The 2024 first-team All-Big Ten selection wasn't quite as good last season, but he undoubtedly has the ability to be a defensive standout this fall and re-enter first-round projections.

#JimmySays: We profiled Uiagalelei early in the season last year. I liked his fit as a bigger edge (6'5, 272) who could also move inside on obvious passing downs.

Pick 25: Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky (Brendan Donahue, Sharp Football)

GM Howie Roseman did typical Howie Roseman things in this draft by not only trading up for a player that was falling farther than expected but also stealing him while he was on the phone with their in-state rival Steelers. However, they waited until the third round to address the offensive line, so this time they look for a possible Lane Johnson replacement a bit earlier with Heard, who is a former five-star recruit with a massive frame at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds.

#JimmySays: 2027 will be like the fifth year we're projecting potential Lane Johnson replacements.

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