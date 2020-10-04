Eagles-49ers inactives, with analysis

Looking at the Philadelphia Eagles' and San Francisco 49ers' injury reports (plus their respective players on injured reserve and the like), it's almost more worthwhile listing who is actually healthy. Here are the Eagles' and Niners' Week 4 inactives:

Out

• WR Alshon Jeffery: Jeffery practiced for the first time this year on Thursday of last week, in a limited capacity.



• WR DeSean Jackson: That didn't take long. Jackson injured his hamstring during the second quarter of the Eagles' tie with the Bengals, and he did not return. The Eagles' decision not to address the wide receiver position in free agency, instead relying on Jackson to stay healthy, didn't make sense then, and it was easily predictable that Jackson is already missing time.

• CB Avonte Maddox: Maddox was unable to return to the game after suffering an ankle injury against the Bengals. He'll likely be out for a while. His replacement last Sunday was Trevor Williams, who is now on IR.

• WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 2 targets this season: One INT, one drop. With Jeffery and Jackson out, Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins on IR, and Arcega-Whiteside out, the Eagles only had two receivers on their 53-man roster (Greg Ward and John Hightower) who are likely to play. They have since promoted Travis Fulgham to the active roster, and Deontay Burnett temporarily to the game day roster.

• QB Nate Sudfeld: No. 3.



• TE Hakeem Butler: New addition earlier this week.



• DE Casey Toohill: Personally, I'd rather see Toohill than Genard Avery.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• WR Jalen Reagor (short-term IR): Reagor tore the UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) in his thumb. We covered his potential timeline for return in greater detail here. In a lost season, Reagor's development might have been some kind of silver lining, but the Eagles can't even get that, for now.



• TE Dallas Goedert (short-term IR): Goedert has a broken bone in his ankle, which is actually better than a high ankle sprain, but he'll still miss around 2 months of the season.



• LG Isaac Seumalo (short-term IR): With Seumalo now out "for the foreseeable future," per Doug Pederson, the Eagles are without three starting offensive linemen.

• LT Jason Peters (short-term IR): Peters is down with a "toe" injury, that just happened to have been discovered after he looked cooked last week against the Bengals.



• S Will Parks (short-term IR): Parks' injury has been a significant one. He is the Eagles' third safety, but he was poised to play a much bigger role than that in 2020. Throughout training camp, Parks was sharing time with Nickell Robey-Coleman in a nickel role. Robey-Coleman was the regular nickel, with Parks serving as the "big nickel." Robey-Coleman has not played well through the first three games, and was benched last week in favor of Cre'Von LeBlanc.

• DE Vinny Curry (short-term IR): In Week 1, Curry started, and had 3 tackles and a half sack on 22 snaps. He had to be helped to the locker room after reportedly injuring his hamstring. He should be out a while.



• CB Craig James (short-term IR): James is probably the Eagles' best special teams player.

• WR Quez Watkins (short-term IR): The Eagles have begun the three-week practice ramp-up period for Watkins' return.

• CB Trevor Williams (short-term IR): Back of the roster corner, but still an important enough loss, given that the Eagles are missing Maddox and James.



• RG Brandon Brooks (PUP): Brooks is in the conversation for 'best RG in the NFL," so obviously, losing him for the entire season hurts.



• DE Daeshon Hall (PUP): Hall tore an ACL on the final play of the 2019 regular season, because Pat Shurmur was calling timeouts to preserve every last minute of his NFL head coaching career.



• LT Andre Dillard (season-ending IR): Dillard struggled mightily as a rookie, and he came into camp as a clear player of interest, as he was poised to start at LT this season. He was up and down in camp, with the "down" moments being very alarming. Dillard injured his biceps, and is done for the season.

Out

• QB Jimmy Garoppolo: Nick Mullens will start instead. In my view, there isn't much of a difference in quality between the two quarterbacks.

• LB Dre Greenlaw: Greenlaw was a great find by the Niners in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he had 92 tackles, an INT, and a game-winning tackle against the Seahawks that got the Niners the 1 seed in the 2019 playoffs.



• RB Raheem Mostert: Mostert had 137 carries for 772 yards (5.6 YPC) and 8 TDs in 2019, followed by an exceptional playoff performance, when he carried 53 times for 336 yards (6.3 YPC) and 5 TDs.



• CB Emmanuel Moseley: The Niners will be without both starting corners, with Moseley out and Richard Sherman on IR. If only the Eagles had receivers worth throwing to.

• CB Ahkello Witherspoon: Yet another corner. Meh.

• OL Tom Compton: Tom Compton is an offensive lineman of some sort.



• TE Daniel Helm: I can confirm Daniel Helm plays TE for the 49ers.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DE Nick Bosa (IR): Bosa had 9 sacks in 2019, and won Defensive Rookie of the Year. He tore an ACL and is done for the season. The Niners will be without four DEs. In addition to Ford, the Niners will be without Nick Bosa, Soloman Thomas, and Ronald Blair. That is welcomed news for an Eagles offensive line that is undermanned and struggling.



• DE Dee Ford (IR): Ford is a quality edge rusher. 6.5 sacks in 11 games for the Niners in 2019, 13 sacks for the Chiefs in 2018.



• CB Richard Sherman (IR): Sherman was a second-team All Pro selection last season. He's on short-term IR with a calf injury.



• C Weston Richburg (PUP): Richburg is the Niners' starting center. He tore his patellar tendon in December of last season, and will be on the PUP list through at least Week 6.



• RB Tevin Coleman (IR): Coleman has a knee injury, and could be out more than a month. With Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnon also potentially out, the Niners could be down to the fourth-string running back.



• DL Ronald Blair (PUP): Blair tore his ACL in November of last year. He is a contributing part of the Niners' impressive defensive line rotation who had 8.5 sacks the last two seasons (25 games).

• TE Jordan Reed (IR): There's irresponsibility happening somewhere that Reed is still even in the NFL, after he has suffered 6 known concussions.



• DE Solomon Thomas (IR): Former No. 3 overall pick. Torn ACL, done for the season.



• WR Tavon Austin (IR): Done for the season with an unspecified knee injury.



• WR Richie James (IR): James was the Niners' primary kick/punt returner. He's on IR with a hamstring injury.



• WR Travis Benjamin (COVID opt-out): 3143 career receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in 8 seasons with the Browns and Chargers.

