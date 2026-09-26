Eagles-Bears Week 3 tale of the tape: a battle of better injury luck

The Eagles (2-0) and Bears (1-1) will face off in Chicago Monday night, both with aspirations of being major forces in the NFC, but also with both enduring the injury bug early.

The Birds are down a starting tight end and left guard, while the Bears are likely to be without their No. 1 and 2 QBs, and maybe the other half of a potent running back tandem.

Still, each has something to prove over the other heading toward primetime in Week 3.

Here's how they measure up in this week's tale of the tape, with advantages bolded...

Offense

Eagles Average Bears 24.0 Pts 31.0 329.5 Total Yds 424.5 217.0 Passing Yds 212.0 112.5 Rushing Yds 212.5 53.1 3rd Down Pct 51.7 100.0 4th Down Pct 50.0 2 Giveaways 3

Defense

Eagles Average Bears 21.0 Pts 23.0 293.0 Total Yds 362.0 166.0 Passing Yds 240.0 127.0 Rushing Yds 122.0 39.3 3rd Down Pct 31.8 100.0 4th Down Pct 50.0 0 Takeaways 3

Leaders

Eagles PASSING CMP% YDS Y/A TDS INT/SK Jalen Hurts 64.5 467 7.5 5 2 / 6 RUSHING CAR YDS Y/A LG TDS Saquon Barkley 19 92 4.8 42 0 RECEIVING REC YDS Y/A LG TDS DeVonta Smith 13 170 13.1 31 1

Bears PASSING CMP% YDS Y/A TDS INT/SK Caleb Williams* 65.5 407 7.4 2 1 / 5 RUSHING CAR YDS Y/A LG TDS D'Andre Swift 34 169 5.0 32 3 RECEIVING REC YDS Y/A LG TDS Kalif Raymond 13 124 9.5 28 0 *Injured

Series history and previous matchups

The Eagles are 17-30-1 against the Bears all-time, but have won six of their last seven against Chicago.

That last turn against the Bears, though, was brutal.

On Black Friday at the Linc, the Eagles got carved up by Kyle Monangai (130 yards) and D'Andre Swift (125 yards) on the ground, and a static Kevin Patullo-coordinated offense was way too in over its head to make up for it.

The Eagles lost 24-15 and were booed off the field.

That loss alone didn't do the 2025 team in, but it exhibited all the flaws in philosophy, playcalling, health, and buy-in that eventually would.

Obviously, the Eagles want to show that things are much better this time around.

Sean Mannion was hired as the new offensive coordinator in the offseason, and so far, Jalen Hurts is doing well within the new system, which has been enough to carry the Birds to their first two wins.

And then playing into the Eagles' advantage, too, is that they likely won't have to face the Bears' star QB Caleb Williams (hamstring strain) or even backup Tyson Bagent (concussion protocol). Instead, it's looking like Chicago will have to field third-stringer Case Keenum, who hasn't checked into a game since 2023.

Monangai has yet to practice this week as well because of a knee injury, so that could be a plus for the Eagles defense if he isn't ready in time. Swift will still be there for them to worry about, though.

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