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September 26, 2026

Eagles-Bears Week 3 tale of the tape: a battle of better injury luck

The Eagles and Bears are both aiming to be NFC heavyweights, but their Monday night matchup right now is heavily on injury statuses.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
2025-11-28T221559Z_574797367_MT1USATODAY27695287_RTRMADP_3_NFL-CHICAGO-BEARS-AT-PHILADELPHIA-EAGLES.JPG Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Hurts will be hoping for a much better time against the Bears this Monday night.

The Eagles (2-0) and Bears (1-1) will face off in Chicago Monday night, both with aspirations of being major forces in the NFC, but also with both enduring the injury bug early.

The Birds are down a starting tight end and left guard, while the Bears are likely to be without their No. 1 and 2 QBs, and maybe the other half of a potent running back tandem.

Still, each has something to prove over the other heading toward primetime in Week 3.

Here's how they measure up in this week's tale of the tape, with advantages bolded...

Offense

EaglesAverageBears
24.0Pts 31.0
329.5Total Yds 424.5
217.0Passing Yds212.0
112.5Rushing Yds212.5
53.13rd Down Pct51.7
100.04th Down Pct50.0
2Giveaways 3

Defense

EaglesAverageBears
21.0Pts23.0
293.0Total Yds362.0
166.0Passing Yds240.0
127.0Rushing Yds122.0
39.33rd Down Pct31.8
100.04th Down Pct50.0
0Takeaways3

Leaders

Eagles     
PASSINGCMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Jalen Hurts64.54677.552 / 6
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Saquon Barkley19924.8420
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
DeVonta Smith1317013.1311

Bears     
PASSINGCMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Caleb Williams*65.54077.421 / 5
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
D'Andre Swift341695.0323
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
Kalif Raymond131249.5280
*Injured

Series history and previous matchups

The Eagles are 17-30-1 against the Bears all-time, but have won six of their last seven against Chicago.

That last turn against the Bears, though, was brutal.

On Black Friday at the Linc, the Eagles got carved up by Kyle Monangai (130 yards) and D'Andre Swift (125 yards) on the ground, and a static Kevin Patullo-coordinated offense was way too in over its head to make up for it.

The Eagles lost 24-15 and were booed off the field.

That loss alone didn't do the 2025 team in, but it exhibited all the flaws in philosophy, playcalling, health, and buy-in that eventually would.

Obviously, the Eagles want to show that things are much better this time around.

Sean Mannion was hired as the new offensive coordinator in the offseason, and so far, Jalen Hurts is doing well within the new system, which has been enough to carry the Birds to their first two wins.

And then playing into the Eagles' advantage, too, is that they likely won't have to face the Bears' star QB Caleb Williams (hamstring strain) or even backup Tyson Bagent (concussion protocol). Instead, it's looking like Chicago will have to field third-stringer Case Keenum, who hasn't checked into a game since 2023.

Monangai has yet to practice this week as well because of a knee injury, so that could be a plus for the Eagles defense if he isn't ready in time. Swift will still be there for them to worry about, though.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia D'Andre Swift Case Keenum Chicago Bears DeVonta Smith Jalen Hurts

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